What are Rangers' remaining options at 1B, CF?

ARLINGTON -- The Rangers were interested in free agent Nick Castellanos as their first baseman, but he signed with the Reds. The Rangers were interested in center fielder Starling Marte, and he was traded from the Pirates to the D-backs. That leaves Texas examining its options at both positions with

That leaves Texas examining its options at both positions with two weeks to go before pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training. The Rangers have Danny Santana to play center and Ronald Guzmán coming back as their first baseman, so the need does not seem dire.

But there is also the possibility of Santana fitting better as a multi-positional utility player and Guzmán needing at least a right-handed platoon partner at first. The Rangers are also not ready to lock in Guzmán at first against any pitcher.

Regardless, Texas may not be done building its team, especially after Monday’s developments with Castellanos and Marte.

“You can always get better,” Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said. “There are certainly some areas that at a minimum add depth, if not an upgrade. But we feel good overall about what we have been able to do.”

Here are the Rangers' possible options at both positions still available:

CENTER FIELD

Kevin Pillar (CF)

Put him at the top of the list at this point. Pillar, 31, is a seven-year veteran who hit .259 with 21 home runs, 88 RBIs and a .432 slugging percentage for the Giants and Blue Jays last season. He also stole 14 bags, although his career on-base percentage is .296. Pillar can handle center field, although not as good as he once did with Toronto.

Billy Hamilton (CF)

Another player being discussed by the Rangers, Hamilton is the ultimate “speed merchant,” a center fielder who can run it down as good as anybody but who has never taken off offensively. But Texas doesn't need him at the top of the lineup; the Rangers could bat Hamilton ninth and benefit from the speed/defensive elements.

Jackie Bradley Jr. (CF)

Boston's center fielder is signed at $11 million for this season. Bradley has been an All-Star and an American League Gold Glove Award winner, and the Rangers are interested if the Red Sox are willing to trade him. That may be on hold until Boston determines if it is going to move Mookie Betts.

Nick Senzel (UTIL)

The Reds took Senzel as the second overall pick in the 2016 Draft out of the University of Tennessee. Senzel was an infielder at the time, and the Reds switched him to center last season. He is described as a “good baseball player,” but center field is not his best position. Cincinnati does have an excess of outfielders, though, so Senzel could fit as another utility player.

Scott Heineman (1B/CF)

This guy has everything the Rangers need except Major League experience. Heineman is a right-handed hitter who can play first and center. He has played in 149 games at Triple-A the past two seasons and hit .307 with 19 home runs, 82 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, a .371 on-base percentage and a .463 slugging percentage. That would work nicely at the Major League level. Right now, Heineman is the No. 4 outfielder on the Rangers' 40-man roster, but the lack of big league experience is a drawback.

Nick Solak (2B/3B/CF)

Second base is Solak's best position, but third base is a possibility against left-handers, which would allow Todd Frazier to shift to first base. Solak has also played center in his Minor League career, but that possibility would seem more like part of a utility role than a full-time position for him.

Adolis García (OF)

This right-handed-hitting outfielder was acquired from the Cardinals this winter. He was a star in Cuba and hit 32 home runs at Triple-A Memphis last season. He also strikes out a lot, but he can play all three outfield spots.

Mitch Moreland (OF)

Like Guzmán, Moreland is a left-handed bat in need of a right-handed platoon partner. The difference is that Moreland has a proven track record and has a tendency to show up in the postseason almost every year. The Rangers have his phone number and know where to find him.

Yasiel Puig (CF/1B?)

Need a right-handed bat? Here he is. Puig hit .267 with 24 home runs, 84 RBIs and a .458 slugging percentage last season. He stole 19 bases and is just 29 years old. He hasn’t played center field since 2016 and has never played first base, but Puig could really shake things up in Arlington.