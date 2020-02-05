Verdugo headed to Sox in Betts deal (source)

BOSTON -- After weeks of contemplation, the Red Sox have at last taken the bold step to move forward without star right fielder Mookie Betts. Not only that, but veteran lefty starter David Price is headed to the Dodgers with Betts in a blockbuster deal that also includes the Twins.

None of the three clubs involved in the trade have announced it, but the exchange has been agreed upon and is pending the completion of medicals, MLB.com confirmed Tuesday night.

Outfielder Alex Verdugo , a 23-year-old left-handed hitter with upside, is the key return that the Red Sox will acquire in the trade with the Dodgers. Boston will also receive right-hander Brusdar Graterol from the Twins. Graterol is ranked as MLB Pipeline's No. 83 overall prospect, and he will slot in as Boston's No. 2 prospect when the deal is official. Graterol has an explosive fastball which hits 100 mph at times and made his MLB debut as a September callup last season.

TRADE BREAKDOWN

RED SOX GET: OF Alex Verdugo (from LAD), RHP Brusdar Graterol (MLB Pipeline's No. 83 prospect, from MIN)

DODGERS GET: OF Mookie Betts, LHP David Price, cash (all from BOS)

TWINS GET: RHP Kenta Maeda (from LAD)

In a vacuum, the Sox never would have chosen to move Betts, who is one of the finest all-around players in the game -- not to mention the franchise's 119-year history. But there were other variables. Betts is entering his walk year, meaning he can become a free agent at the end of the upcoming season.

The Red Sox discussed long-term contract extensions with Betts in past years, but the two sides could never find common ground.

Dating back to Spring Training in 2019, Betts repeatedly stated that he planned on measuring his value in free agency rather than signing an extension with the club that drafted him in 2011.

Another big factor is that Betts will earn $27 million in 2020 -- a record for an arbitration-eligible player -- and carrying that salary would have made it tough for Boston ownership to reach the stated goal of getting the team’s payroll below the Competitive Balance Tax threshold of $208 million.

Though Boston will absorb roughly half of the $96 million owed to Price over the next three seasons, according to MLB Network contributor Jon Heyman, putting both players in the deal will allow the Sox to get below the CBT for the first time in three years. Any money sent by the Red Sox to the Dodgers to offset Price's contract will count toward Boston's CBT payroll, prorated annually over the three years remaining on the deal.

The Padres had also been deep in talks with the Red Sox regarding Betts. Already a strong contender to reach the World Series without Betts and Price, the Dodgers now have an elite table-setter at the top of their lineup and a battle-tested weapon in their rotation as they chase their first championship since 1988.

In his first major transaction as the chief baseball officer of the Red Sox, Chaim Bloom was able to strike a deal with the man he worked under for many years in Tampa Bay in Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.

Verdugo slashed .294/.342/.475 with 22 doubles, 12 homers and 44 RBIs in 106 games in 2019. His season ended in early August with a back injury. He can play all three outfield positions and the Red Sox are excited about his projectability. The 23-year-old was picked by the Dodgers in the second round of the 2014 Draft.

Verdugo, who also throws left, made a needed impact over the first half for the Dodgers when A.J. Pollock was injured. He took over in center, showed more power than he had in the Minor Leagues, brought energy to the lineup and was clutch.

But he injured his back playing on the artificial turf in Tampa in May, tried to play through it as his production dipped and didn’t play a game after Aug. 4.

Verdugo’s cannon arm will come in handy assuming he fills the spot in right vacated by Betts. Fenway’s right field is one of the most challenging in the game. A strong arm is considered a requirement to playing the position at a high level there.

As a hitter, the Red Sox are excited about Verdugo’s projectability. They are optimistic that his gap-to-gap swing will play well in Fenway Park, which is known for being a great venue to hit doubles.

While Verdugo can replace Betts in the lineup, it will be interesting to see how Boston fills the void left by Price in the rotation.

The rotation currently consists of Chris Sale, Eduardo Rodriguez, Nathan Eovaldi and Martín Pérez.

Given Bloom’s history with the Rays, it would not be surprising to see the Sox deploy an opener.

Though it is jolting for the Sox to lose a player the caliber of Betts, they will try to find a way to be a postseason contender in 2020.The Nationals won the World Series last year after losing Bryce Harper to free agency, so the Sox believe they can rebound similarly well without Betts.

However, it won’t be easy, particularly for fans. In many ways, Betts had become the face of the Red Sox franchise since the retirement of David Ortiz in 2016.

Now they move forward into a new era with the front office being led by Bloom. In this offseason of major transition, the Red Sox will also soon hire a new manager to replace Alex Cora, who mutually parted ways with the club last month after being named in MLB's findings from its investigation of the Astros' sign-stealing allegations in 2017.

Though Betts is gone, the Sox still have a strong nucleus on offense that includes J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and Andrew Benintendi.

As for Betts, he, quite simply, was a force for the Red Sox in every way. In 2018, he won the American League’s Most Valuable Player Award for a team that won the World Series, slashing .346/.438/.640 with 32 homers, 80 RBIs and 30 stolen bases.

While he wasn’t as consistent last year, Betts was still an All-Star, putting up a solid line of .295/.391/.524 with 135 runs, 40 doubles, five triples, 29 homers, 80 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. He also won his fourth consecutive Gold Glove Award for his excellence in right field.

In his career with Boston, Betts played 794 games, hitting .301 with 613 runs, 229 doubles, 26 triples, 139 homers, 470 RBIs and an OPS of .893.

Though it seems highly unlikely, there’s always a chance the Sox could re-acquire Betts once he reaches free agency in November.

Betts will be remembered for his lightning-quick wrists at the plate and his tremendous instincts in the outfield. He will also be remembered for his work in the community. After Boston won Game 2 of the ’18 World Series, Betts provided a large quantity of hot meals for homeless people outside of the Boston Public Library.

When the Sox selected Betts in the fifth round of the 2011 Draft, he was a scrawny middle infielder fresh out of John Overton (Tenn.) High School.

Perhaps he would have made a fine second baseman in the Majors. But in 2014, with Dustin Pedroia at the time entrenched at that position, the Sox moved Betts to the outfield and he was called up in June of that season.

For the final couple of months of ’14 all the way through the end of the ’19 season, Betts was a fixture in Boston’s lineup.

Through the years, Betts achieved feats that seemed unfathomable when he was drafted, such as hitting three homers in a game five times, surpassing Ted Williams for the all-time franchise record. And Betts was just as dominant on defense.

In four seasons with the Red Sox, Price was 46-24 with a 3.84 ERA. Price will best be remembered in Boston for his postseason heroics in 2018, when he pitched the Red Sox to clinching wins in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series against the Astros and Game 5 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium. He will also be remembered for some run-ins with the media.

Graterol is 21 years old and hails from Venezuela. He pitched in 10 games for the Twins last season, all as a reliever, posting a 4.66 ERA.

Not only does Graterol bring the heat, but he does so with plenty of movement. His slider is a solid secondary pitch right at this point but the changeup is a work in progress.

He could make an instant impact in Boston’s bullpen, in which roles are still up for grabs.

While Boston will have plenty of time to see what they have in their two newcomers, it will take Red Sox Nation some time to process the loss of Betts, a dynamic all-around player who gave the Fenway faithful their share of thrills.