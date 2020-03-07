Royals set out to make strides this season
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Expectations are greater than you might think for the 2020 Royals. Even after consecutive 100-plus-loss seasons, the Royals believe they are on the verge of taking a significant step forward. Both general manager Dayton Moore and new manager Mike Matheny routinely cringe whenever the term “rebuilding” is
“We can’t even be thinking in those terms,” Moore said. “We are done with that. We have an obligation to win as many games as possible. There is an expectation for these players to perform and to win. That’s what we’re here for.
What’s the goal?
The Royals have been targeting 2021 as the season when they believe they can become competitive in the American League Central again. Getting All-Star and AL Gold Glove Award-winning catcher
The organization believes a fresh voice in Matheny, who replaced the newly retired Ned Yost, is the jolt the Royals need to inch toward 70-plus wins.
How do they get there?
First, they must stay healthy. Shortstop and budding star
Second, the Royals need players such as Franco to have a bounce-back season, and for players such as second baseman Nicky Lopez and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn to break out.
Third, the bullpen, second worst (5.20 ERA) in the AL last season, needs to stop coughing up potential victories, something that demoralized last year's team.
Fourth, the Royals’ Fab Four pitching prospects -- Brady Singer (No. 2 Royals prospect per MLB Pipeline), Daniel Lynch (No. 3), Jackson Kowar (No. 4) and Kris Bubic (No. 6) need to continue to make developmental strides so they are ready to contribute significantly in the Majors by 2021. Singer and Kowar likely will make their debuts this season.
What could go wrong?
If the Royals’ rotation --
Non-roster invites
