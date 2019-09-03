Every team's Winter Meetings wish list

Major League Baseball's annual Winter Meetings are set to begin on Monday in San Diego, meaning the Hot Stove could be on the verge of heating up to another level. Some teams have already made significant splashes -- like the White Sox signing Yasmani Grandal to a four-year, $73 million

Some teams have already made significant splashes -- like the White Sox signing Yasmani Grandal to a four-year, $73 million contract and the Phillies agreeing to a five-year, $118 million deal with Zack Wheeler -- but there are still plenty of moves to be made this winter. After all, the top free-agent trio of Gerrit Cole , Stephen Strasburg and Anthony Rendon remains unsigned as all 30 teams descend on San Diego.

With that in mind, here's a look at the biggest needs for all 30 teams entering the Winter Meetings:

AL EAST

Blue Jays

Much like last year, Toronto enters the Winter Meetings in search of starting pitching depth. The Blue Jays used 21 starters in 2019, including a heavy dose of openers, but it would like to find some reliability. More »

Orioles

Baltimore is focused on continuing to stockpile prospects. Though the Orioles have already made strides with their farm system over the past year, they will look to improve it even further in any potential trades they might work out at the Winter Meetings. More »

Rays

Tampa Bay is looking to improve its offense. The Rays led the AL with a 3.67 team ERA in 2019, but the offense struggled at times, finishing 18th in the Majors in runs scored. That was the lowest rank of any of the six AL playoff teams. More »

Red Sox

New chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom heads to the Winter Meetings with an eye toward improving Boston's rotation depth. Its lack of depth was exposed last season amidst injuries to Chris Sale, David Price and Nathan Eovaldi. The possibility also remains that the club could trade Mookie Betts, with the former MVP entering the final year of his deal. More »

Yankees

The Yankees have made it no secret that they want to land this year's top free-agent starter, Gerrit Cole. New York has already sent a contingent to meet with both Cole and Stephen Strasburg as part of its offseason quest to upgrade the pitching staff. More »

AL CENTRAL

Indians

It's all about the infield in Cleveland. While the Indians are in the market for either a second or third baseman to replace Jason Kipnis, it could be the shortstop position that gets the most attention at the Winter Meetings as trade rumors continue to swirl around superstar Francisco Lindor. More »

Royals

Kansas City's offseason shakeup has already included a new owner, new manager and changes to both the coaching staff and front office. As for the roster, however, there hasn't been -- and might not be -- a lot of turnover. For now, the Royals' top priority is finding cost-efficient help in the bullpen. More »

Tigers

After finishing 2019 as the lowest scoring team in the Majors, the Tigers will likely be looking to upgrade the offense one way or another. That could come in the form of a first baseman, corner outfielder or a middle infielder. More »

Twins

The Twins have already been active leading up to the Winter Meetings, bringing back Michael Pineda on a two-year deal and agreeing to a one-year deal with catcher Alex Avila. Even with Pineda and Jake Odorizzi -- who accepted a one-year, $17.8 million qualifying offer -- back in the fold, Minnesota is still looking to fill out its rotation with at least one more impact starter. More »

White Sox

Few teams, if any, have been as active as the White Sox this offseason -- and they're likely not done yet, as evidenced by the $125 million offer they reportedly made to Zach Wheeler, who opted to instead sign with the Phillies. That offer also suggests that Chicago is interested in upgrading its starting rotation, while the club could also look for help in right field and at designated hitter. More »

AL WEST

Angels

The obvious target for the Angels has been -- and remains -- Gerrit Cole. The club is looking to add at least one more starting pitcher, and has already met with Cole, who is from Orange County, Calif. More »

Astros

Even with Justin Verlander, Zack Greinke and a healthy Lance McCullers Jr. ready to headline the 2020 rotation, the Astros will be looking for pitching help both in the rotation and the bullpen. As much as the club would love to bring back Gerrit Cole, Houston is likely to add a pitcher from the lower end of the free-agent market or even trade for a mid-tier starter. More »

Athletics

The A's are returning most of their key pieces from a successful 97-win campaign, but they still have some needs they hope to address this winter. Along with improving a bullpen that led the Majors with 32 blown saves in 2019, Oakland will also be looking potentially to add a left-handed bat, preferably in the middle of the infield. More »

Mariners

Seattle's roster seems mostly settled at this point, but that's always subject to change -- especially with general manager Jerry Dipoto calling the shots. The Mariners' top priority seems to be adding a reliever, preferably a veteran to bring more stability and experience to a young group of arms. More »

Rangers

Anthony Rendon is the Rangers' top target this offseason, so their level of activity at the Winter Meetings could hinge squarely on whether Rendon decides to sign at some point during the week -- and, if so, where he lands. Along with finding a third baseman, Texas' other most obvious need is addressing the starting rotation. More »

NL EAST

Braves

The Braves have been busy since their NLDS exit, but they are far from done. Atlanta intends to add a legitimate power threat in the middle of the lineup, something it is hoping to do in the form of re-signing Josh Donaldson. More »

Marlins

After adding infielder Jonathan Villar and first baseman Jesús Aguilar, the Marlins will look to continue bolstering their offense at the Winter Meetings. They are also in the market for either a closer or an established setup man with previous closing experience. More »

Mets

With Zack Wheeler gone (and joining the division rival Phillies), the Mets will continue their search for a starting pitcher to replace the right-hander. New York general manager Brodie Van Wagenen will also likely explore his options for adding to the bullpen. More »

Nationals

The obvious priority for the reigning World Series champions is to continue their dialogue with two key contributors from last season -- Stephen Strasburg and Anthony Rendon. With both players unsurprisngly generating significant interest on the market, Washington might have a time bringing back even one of its superstars, let alone both. Either way, the Nats will need to address the rotation and third base, whether it's by bringing back that duo or finding potential replacements. More »

Phillies

It's possible the Phillies have already made their biggest splash of the offseason by agreeing to a five-year, $118 million deal with Zack Wheeler -- but that doesn't mean they're done making moves. Though Wheeler's addition might take the Phils out of contention for the likes of Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg and Anthony Rendon, the club still needs to address its infield after non-tendering both Maikel Franco and César Hernández. More »

NL CENTRAL

Brewers

The Brewers have plenty of flexibility entering the Winter Meetings, arriving with eight openings on their 40-man roster and only six players with salaries cemented for 2020. That could bode well for a team that still has significant needs on its pitching staff (both in the rotation and the bullpen), as well as at both corner infield spots. More »

Cardinals

The Cardinals' top priority is to add a power hitter in the middle of the lineup, especially after Marcell Ozuna rejected a qualifying offer. Given Ozuna's decision, St. Louis will likely focus on adding a bat in the outfield rather than at third base, with the hope that Matt Carpenter will have a bounce-back year in 2020. More »

Cubs

The Cubs will be looking to add another starter to an aging rotation that currently features Jon Lester, Yu Darvish, Kyle Hendricks and José Quintana. Chicago also needs to shore up its bullpen, which is full of question marks outside of closer Craig Kimbrel. Outside of pitching, the Cubs will turn their sights toward upgrading at second base and center field, though they could potentially shift Jason Heyward to center and pursue a corner outfielder. More »

Pirates

Though the team has chosen its new general manager (Ben Cherington) and manager (Derek Shelton), the Pirates still need to fill out the rest of their coaching staff, starting with a pitching coach and bench coach. As for the roster, Pittsburgh needs to acquire at least one catcher, while it could also use help in the rotation, bullpen and outfield. More »

Reds

The Reds already added Mike Moustakas, but missed out on both Yasmani Grandal and Zach Wheeler -- an indication that they still intend to make more moves this winter. Cincinnati's top priority is to add more offense, which could be done either in the outfield or at catcher. More »

NL WEST

D-backs

Arizona has some flexibility in its payroll heading into the Winter Meetings, which could help the club address its need to replace right fielder Steven Souza Jr., who was non-tendered. The D-backs will also be in the market to add either a center fielder or second baseman, with Ketel Marte ready to man whichever position is not addressed. More »

Dodgers

It was obvious in the Dodgers' NLDS loss to the Nationals that they could use some bullpen help. Along with addressing the relief corps, Los Angeles has been tied to the star free-agent trio of Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg and Anthony Rendon. More »

Giants

As with many clubs, the Giants will likely be in the market for pitching help -- both in the rotation and the bullpen. It remains possible that the club will work out a deal to bring back Madison Bumgarner, but San Francisco would likely look for a veteran alternative to replace Bumgarner if the southpaw decides to sign elsewhere. More »

Padres

The Padres have been one of the busier teams ahead of the Winter Meetings, culminating in their most recent deal of acquiring outfielder Tommy Pham from the Rays. Still, San Diego has plenty of work to do, starting with addressing the rotation -- something the Padres could look to do via the trade market. The club also wants to continue upgrading its offense by adding more hitters, wherever possible. More »

Rockies

The Rockies consider themselves contenders despite their 71-91 finish last season, so they could be eyeing potential upgrades in both the rotation and bullpen. Regardless, the biggest priority for Colorado will be finding an experienced catcher to pair with left-handed-hitting Tony Wolters. More »