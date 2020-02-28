Tim Tebow tries to catch fly ball, falls down instead
Tim Tebow had a pretty good day on Tuesday when he crushed a dinger during Mets Spring Training. It was his first in a big league uniform and, as with anything the Mile-High Messiah does, the internet went crazy. But baseball is a brutal, humbling game. And on Friday, with
But baseball is a brutal, humbling game. And on Friday, with the Mets one out away from winning the game, Tebow made headlines for a, um, not-so-good reason.
The Mets won anyway and, as they say, it happens to the best of us. And Tim, you're literally right up near the top of the best of us. So don't worry about it. It could've been worse.
