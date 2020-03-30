You won't be able to handle this bat dog cuteness

Like players and announcers, bat dogs have to remain in game shape during this quarantine. You can't just lie around and eat all day waiting for your tummy to be rubbed. You need to be ready. You don't want an umpire to come out and embarrass you in the home

Like players and announcers, bat dogs have to remain in game shape during this quarantine. You can't just lie around and eat all day waiting for your tummy to be rubbed. You need to be ready. You don't want an umpire to come out and embarrass you in the home opener.

And newest and tiniest Trenton Thunder bat dog Dash is training. The three-month-old golden retriever actually won't take the field until 2021, but he's already putting in that work ... with some help from his older cousin and current Thunder bat dog Rookie. (Warning: The following video will be too cute for most viewers.)

Need to smile? I checked-in on Dash while he goes through bat-retrieving boot camp @GreenLeafPups. At 3 months old, he's already picking up the big bat! @BatdogRookie was able to help him get it all the way off the ground! Full story on @News12NJ in a few days. @TrentonThunder pic.twitter.com/2FcUthV3ED — Robin Deehan (@RobinDeehan) March 25, 2020

Look at those two pals. Family is everything, and they can help us through anything. We should all learn something from Rookie and Dash. Also, can we please, please promote bat dogs to the Majors now?

