Cole Tucker has to name his kid after Rhys Hoskins

A bet is a bet
By Matt Monagan @MattMono11
an hour ago

Look at that million-dollar smile. That's Rhys Hoskins -- professional baseball-masher for the Philadelphia Phillies. He hits long home runs and has even longer home run trots. He loves the city he plays for. He absolutely adores dogs. Is all of that enough for you to want to name your

Is all of that enough for you to want to name your first-born child after him?

I mean, maybe. I don't know. Probably not. But Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker doesn't have a choice. After Saturday night's MLB The Show matchup, it's set in stone.

Rhys Tucker: destined to be an excellent Major League Baseball player or just a regular person with really excellent hair.

Matt Monagan is a writer for MLB.com. In his spare time, he travels and searches Twitter for Wily Mo Peña news.

