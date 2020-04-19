Cole Tucker has to name his kid after Rhys Hoskins

Look at that million-dollar smile. That's Rhys Hoskins -- professional baseball-masher for the Philadelphia Phillies. He hits long home runs and has even longer home run trots. He loves the city he plays for. He absolutely adores dogs. Is all of that enough for you to want to name your

We definitely heard that, and we cannot WAIT to meet Rhys Tucker one day.



— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 19, 2020

