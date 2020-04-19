Cole Tucker has to name his kid after Rhys Hoskins
Look at that million-dollar smile. That's Rhys Hoskins -- professional baseball-masher for the Philadelphia Phillies. He hits long home runs and has even longer home run trots. He loves the city he plays for. He absolutely adores dogs. Is all of that enough for you to want to name your
Look at that million-dollar smile. That's Rhys Hoskins -- professional baseball-masher for the Philadelphia Phillies. He hits long home runs and has even longer home run trots. He loves the city he plays for. He absolutely adores dogs.
Is all of that enough for you to want to name your first-born child after him?
I mean, maybe. I don't know. Probably not. But Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker doesn't have a choice. After Saturday night's MLB The Show matchup, it's set in stone.
We definitely heard that, and we cannot WAIT to meet Rhys Tucker one day. @rhyshoskins is having some fun tonight over on Twitch!— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 19, 2020
Tune in: https://t.co/D9nJPO6V7U pic.twitter.com/GUz9oT2wbc
Rhys Tucker: destined to be an excellent Major League Baseball player or just a regular person with really excellent hair.
Matt Monagan is a writer for MLB.com. In his spare time, he travels and searches Twitter for Wily Mo Peña news.