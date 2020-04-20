Fun games to watch right now for each team

While the 2020 season is on hold, fans still have plenty of opportunities to satisfy their baseball cravings. Every single MLB game from the past two seasons is available, for free, on MLB.TV. That equates to more than 4,800 games, including regular season and postseason, from 2018 and '19. This

Every single MLB game from the past two seasons is available, for free, on MLB.TV. That equates to more than 4,800 games, including regular season and postseason, from 2018 and '19.

This dive into the archives is free to all users, on any supported device, with zero blackout restrictions. Simply visit MLB.TV for details or download the MLB App on your favorite device.

There is no shortage of viewing options, whether you prefer to relive the ups and downs of your favorite team’s season or discover something you might have missed the first time around. There are fantastic individual performances, dramatic October classics, and much more. There's also a large collection of classic games available on YouTube.

To help fans find a place to start amid those two seasons worth of baseball, we’ve curated the top 10 games for each of the 30 teams. With the help of all 30 beat writers, here are the top recommendations for each of them, including a link to the rest of the top 10.

AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST

BLUE JAYS: Sept. 20, 2018

Down 8-2 in the bottom of the ninth, Toronto got home runs from Danny Jansen and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before Justin Smoak launched a walk-off shot to beat the Rays at Rogers Centre. More >

ORIOLES: July 25, 2019

How do you get to a place where your right fielder records the first save by a position player in MLB history? You play a six-hour, 16-inning game, of course. That's what the Orioles did when they beat the Angels, 10-8, when Stevie Wilkerson came on in the bottom of the 16th to retire the Angels 1-2-3 using 50-mph floaters. Wilkerson got Albert Pujols to fly out to end it. More >

RAYS: Sept. 27, 2019

Tampa Bay clinches its first postseason berth since 2013, getting an early homer from Tommy Pham in a 6-2 victory over the Blue Jays. More >

RED SOX: April 8, 2018

It would become a truly special year for the Red Sox, culminating in a World Series championship, and this was the first indication that Boston could go a long way in 2018 -- the Sox were down to their final four outs and trailing the Rays, 7-2, at Fenway Park, when they reeled off six runs to win it. More >

YANKEES: July 23, 2019

In what may have been the game of the season, the Yanks outlasted the Twins, 14-12, in a wild 10-inning contest at Target Field. It all ended on an incredible full-extension diving catch by Aaron Hicks, robbing Max Kepler of what could have been the winning hit. Hicks also homered in the ninth to give the Yankees a lead after they were trailing by a run, and Gleyber Torres delivered the go-ahead run in the 10th. More >

AL CENTRAL

INDIANS: April 17, 2018

Francisco Lindor, known as "Paquito" in Puerto Rico, homered on his native soil with a two-run shot in the fifth inning off Twins right-hander Jake Odorizzi. Cleveland's star shortstop came home -- both to his country and to the plate -- to a deafening roar and chants of his name from the crowd. More >

ROYALS: Sept. 3, 2019

Kansas City won this game, 6-5, over the Tigers with a pinch-hit, walk-off homer from Ryan O'Hearn. But the most memorable moment from this game would be when Jorge Soler launched his 39th homer of the season, breaking Mike Moustakas' single-season franchise record. More >

TIGERS: July 15, 2018

The Tigers faced their former long-time ace Justin Verlander and the Astros, and belted four homers off the legendary right-hander in a 6-3 win. More >

TWINS: Sept. 30, 2018

It marked the end of an era in Minnesota. Hometown hero Joe Mauer played in the 1,858th and final game of his great career for the Twins. He donned the catcher's gear once more in the ninth inning and in his final career plate appearance, the man with the second-most doubles in franchise history fittingly doubled. More >

WHITE SOX: June 18, 2019

Against the club that originally signed him and then traded him to the White Sox, Eloy Jiménez connected for a go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth inning against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. More >

AL WEST

ANGELS: July 12, 2019

In the first home game following the sudden death of teammate Tyler Skaggs, the Angels threw a combined no-hitter while wearing Skaggs' number 45. Taylor Cole started and pitched two innings, and Félix Peña threw seven no-hit frames in relief, while Mike Trout backed them with a 454-foot home run in a 13-0 victory over the Mariners. More >

ASTROS: Sept. 1, 2019

Justin Verlander threw his third career no-hitter and second in Toronto, striking out 14 and walking one in Houston's 2-0 victory over the Blue Jays. The offense came courtesy of Canadian native Abraham Toro, who hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to break a scoreless tie. More >

ATHLETICS: July 24, 2018

The A's erased an eight-run deficit and beat the Rangers at Globe Life Park, 13-10, after Stephen Piscotty hit a game-tying homer in the ninth and Khris Davis launched a go-ahead three-run blast in the 10th. It was the first time the club had won a game after trailing by eight or more runs in the sixth inning or later since 1939. More >

MARINERS: May 8, 2018

James Paxton threw the sixth no-hitter in franchise history, doing so in his native Canada as the Mariners defeated the Blue Jays, 5-0, at Rogers Centre on May 8, 2018. The lefty needed just 99 pitches and his fastball was still touching 99 mph late in the game. More >

RANGERS: July 12, 2019

Texas hit five homers and scored five runs from the seventh inning onward in a 9-8 victory over the Astros. Three of those homer came off star right-hander Gerrit Cole. More >

NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST

BRAVES: May 20, 2018

Atlanta entered the bottom of the ninth trailing, 9-4, and rallied for six runs to beat the Marlins, 10-9. Dansby Swanson capped off the incredible comeback with a walk-off single. More >

MARLINS: May 19, 2019

Sandy Alcantara pitched one of the most efficient games in club history, completing a two-hit shutout of the Mets in a 3-0 victory at Marlins Park. The right-hander needed just 89 pitches, 55 of which were strikes. More >

METS: Sept. 29, 2018

David Wright played the final game of his career after spending nearly two decades with the Mets. In an emotional speech following a 1-0, 13-inning victory over the Marlins, Wright thanked Mets fans everywhere and was given a fond farewell. Austin Jackson's walk-off double in the 13th ensured New York wouldn't lose on this special night. More >

NATIONALS: Sept. 26, 2019

They started 19-31, but on this day, they were headed to the postseason after a sweep of the Phillies. The postseason would go pretty well for Washington, too -- it ended with the first World Series title in franchise history. More >

PHILLIES: Aug. 15, 2019

The Harper Walk-off Slam. The new Phillies superstar launched the game-winner into the second deck down the right-field line at Citizens Bank Park to beat the Cubs. More >

NL CENTRAL

BREWERS: May 4, 2019

Ryan Braun had six hits, including a walk-off single, in Milwaukee's 4-3, 18-inning victory over the Mets, the longest game in franchise history. More >

CARDINALS: Sept. 22, 2019

Not only did the Cardinals clinch a postseason berth with José Martínez’s pinch-hit triple in the ninth that sparked a St. Louis rally, but the 3-2 win over the Cubs completed a four-game sweep, the first four-game sweep of Chicago at Wrigley Field since 1921. More >

CUBS: Aug. 12, 2018

The ultimate slam. With the Cubs trailing the Nationals by three runs in the ninth inning at Wrigley Field, pinch-hitter David Bote belted a walk-off grand slam, one of the rarest feats in baseball history. More >

PIRATES: July 15, 2018

Here's a good way to end the first half of your season -- a five-game sweep of the Brewers amid an 11-game winning streak, the latest victory courtesy of a Josh Bell walk-off double in the pouring rain at PNC Park. More >

REDS: Aug. 10, 2019

In a 10-1 victory over the Cubs, Aristides Aquino tied an MLB record by smashing a home run in three consecutive innings, giving him seven in his first 10 career games to tie Trevor Story's MLB record. More >

NL WEST

D-BACKS: April 2, 2018

Chris Owings launched a three-run, game-tying home run off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen with two outs in the ninth, and Arizona went on to win the game in 15 innings, 8-7. More >

DODGERS: Oct. 1, 2018

Rookie right-hander Walker Buehler was masterful against the Rockies, giving up one hit over 6 1/3 innings and delivering an RBI single in the Dodgers' 5-2 victory over the Rockies in an National League West tiebreaker at Dodger Stadium. More >

GIANTS: May 3, 2019

The Giants made history by coming back to beat the Reds, 12-11, in 11 innings at Great American Ball Park. Stephen Vogt hit a game-tying homer with two outs in the ninth, and Evan Longoria launched a go-ahead homer in the 11th as San Francisco tied a franchise record by overcoming an eight-run deficit. More >

PADRES: May 5, 2019

Hunter Renfroe became the 16th player in MLB history to hit a pinch-hit, walk-off grand slam when his team was trailing, launching the blast off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen in San Diego's 8-5 victory at Petco Park. More >

ROCKIES: Aug. 11, 2018

Kyle Freeland was brilliant on the mound, and Ryan McMahon belted a three-run homer in Colorado's 3-2 victory over the Dodgers at Coors Field amid a tight NL West race. More >