Birdland Community Heroes continuing to serve amid pandemic

Since 2016, the Orioles have honored and recognized those who serve our community as Birdland Community Heroes. The title has been given to those who are committed to lending a hand to improve our community, and even a step further, selflessly caring for others in need. The program has honored these heroes during every weekend home game throughout the season to show appreciation for the efforts they have made by tirelessly working or volunteering to make a difference. Amid the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic, many of our previous Birdland Community Heroes have been actively working to respond to the crisis with acts of service. To show that this work hasn’t gone unnoticed, we would like to highlight those that have put normality to the side to reinforce the community during this unprecedented time.

In response to a growing number of patients who are victims of domestic violence, especially during this time, the Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Towson has opened a new unit to examine these patients. Birdland Community Hero Laura Clary, who was honored in June 2017, oversees the sexual assault forensic examination and domestic violence program at GBMC. Clary was recognized for her work as a nurse caring for victims of sexual assault, child abuse, rape, human trafficking, intimate partner violence and domestic violence. The unit managed by Clary cares for over 400 patient cases a year. Clary now oversees 19 forensic nurses who are trained in evidence-based and trauma-informed care for patients who are victims of various forms of abuse.

Bonnie Carroll, president and founder of Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) and 2015 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, serves those who may be experiencing trauma due to the loss of a military loved one. She was recognized in July 2018 for her work with TAPS, whose mission is to “provide comfort, care and resources to all those grieving the death of a military loved one.” Amid the recent crisis, TAPS has been doing their part in supporting military surviving families with numerous resources. The organization has been doing daily outreach to survivors, especially those who may be newly bereaved or geographically isolated, providing emergency financial assistance, holding virtual care groups, and hosting online TAPS Talks for grief, stress management and other relevant topics. TAPS was founded following the death of Bonnie’s husband, Brigadier General Tom Carroll, in an Army C-12 plane crash in November 1992. Since then, the organization has been a pillar of support for thousands of military surviving families.

Another organization working hard to support families during these challenging times is the Maryland Food Bank. The Maryland Food Bank has been a cornerstone of the community since 1979. Multiple volunteers have been recognized over the years for tirelessly dedicating their time to “helping Marylanders build long-term paths to self-sufficiency.” Among those volunteers are Jim Breedlove, Roberta Tunstall and Jack O’Hara, who have spent countless hours and days supporting those who depend on the services of the Food Bank. The Food Bank’s staff, volunteers and network of community partners are considered essential employees during Governor Hogan’s stay-at-home order. While continuing to supply more than 1,200 distribution sites with food across the state, the Food Bank is currently operating at a high capacity and acting as second responders in order to provide nutritional needs to the community.

Not only do we need to physically support our community, but financial and emotional support is also essential during this time. Kate Jakuta, who was honored as a Birdland Community Hero in June 2019, has worked with families in the Highlandtown neighborhood to help them avoid homelessness by providing financial and emotional assistance through the Southeast Community Development Corporation. She was named the recipient of the 2018 Community Service Award by the Latino Providers Network for her "outstanding service with the Southeast CDC and the Latino Racial Justice Circle." Many people have lost their jobs as a result of the closure of non-essential facilities. To combat this, Jakuta recently started the COVID-19 Humanitarian Fund of the Latino Racial Justice Circle. Funds are provided to aid immigrants in Baltimore who have lost their jobs due to the recent pandemic.