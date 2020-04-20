On the night of June 3, 2019, in Corvallis, Ore., 21-year-old Adley Rutschman -- surrounded by family, friends and teammates -- waited. The question wasn’t if his name would be called, it was when.

At that point, Rutschman had spent almost a year as the projected first overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. A native of Sherwood, Ore., his Draft stock had risen exponentially during his time at his dream school, Oregon State. “I was an Oregon State fan growing up, football and baseball,” Rutschman shared. “So for me, it was always a dream. They were a winning program and I wanted to be a part of it.”

After being selected out of high school by the Mariners in the 40th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Rutschman did not sign, and instead, he enjoyed a modest freshman campaign as a two-sport athlete. He served as the placekicker for the Oregon State football team in the fall, and he traded in his football pads for catcher’s gear in the spring. On the gridiron, he averaged 59.5 yards per kick on kickoffs, totaling 20 touchbacks. And on the diamond, he hit .234 with seven doubles, one triple, two home runs and 33 RBIs in 61 games, earning him All-Pac-12 Conference Honorable Mention honors and a selection to the Corvallis Regional All-Tournament Team. Not bad for a freshman juggling two Division I sports and his college curriculum, but he was just getting started.

Prior to his sophomore year, Rutschman decided to retire from football, focusing instead on a future in baseball. That decision would soon pay dividends for the young backstop, who enjoyed a breakout sophomore season, during which he set Oregon State single-season records with 102 hits and 83 RBIs, while collecting D1Baseball.com First-Team All-America honors and finishing as a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and the Johnny Bench Award, two of the most prestigious collegiate baseball awards.

Always an excellent receiver behind the dish, Rutschman ramped up other elements of his game. He improved on his .234 clip from his freshman year, posting a staggering .408 average as a sophomore, the third-best single-season mark in school history. He also improved on his power, recording 22 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 83 RBIs in 67 starts for the Beavers. After a record-setting regular season, Rutschman’s heroics in the 2018 College World Series helped propel the Beavers to their third National Championship in program history and further elevated his Draft stock. The switch-hitting catcher tallied a record 17 hits, three of which came in a two-RBI performance in the title-clinching win over Arkansas on June 28. His performance in the tournament earned him the nickname “Clutchman” among teammates, and he was named the College World Series Most Outstanding Player, another recognition in a long list of accolades for the Sherwood native.

Following his captivating performance in Omaha, Rutschman’s name started to appear in mock drafts, often linked to the Orioles. After leading the American League in wins from 2012-16, the Birds of Baltimore found themselves in the throes of one of the most trying seasons in franchise history. When the O's eventually secured the first overall selection in the '19 Draft, the Adley Rutschman hype train continued to gain momentum. But for Rutschman, the prestige that comes with being the first overall pick in the Draft was secondary to the journey that he took to get there. He had already climbed one of baseball’s highest peaks when he led Oregon State to a National Championship last season. It wasn’t about being the No. 1 pick, it was about why he was being considered for it.

“For me, the number one overall pick was one of those things where you dream about it, and it’s definitely a goal,” explained Rutschman. “But it’s not something that you strive for because it is the number one overall pick. It was more about the work that was put in to get there, so that’s why it meant so much to me.” The work that he put in certainly didn’t stop after his stellar sophomore campaign -- far from it. As if breaking school records and winning a national championship weren't enough, Rutschman geared up for one final season with the Beavers.

Rutschman's final season at Oregon State proved to be his statistical best, as the Oriole-to-be improved across a multitude of offensive categories. His .408 average from 2018? He topped that with a .411 mark in '19, which led the Pac-12 and tied for second in school history. He launched 17 home runs, nearly doubling his total as a sophomore. He also drew an Oregon State single-season record 76 walks and finished the year with a .575 on-base percentage. To no one’s surprise, his historical performance led him to sweep every major award available to a position player, including the Golden Spikes Award, the Dick Howser Trophy and the Buster Posey Award, to name a few. The stats and accolades that Rutschman collected during his junior season capped off a meteoric rise from a two-sport freshman to the consensus top talent in the Draft.

To Rutschman, the awards are a reminder of the people who have helped him throughout his journey. “It’s a very nice compliment, but it’s a big tribute to the people around me,” shared Rutschman. “I’ve had so many people in my life that have had such a big influence on me, and I think a lot of people are very proud because they’ve helped shape me into who I am today. So it’s a testament to them and their investment in me. I’m just fortunate enough to be along for the ride and have the opportunity to do this.” Among some of the people who Rutschman has leaned on the most along the way are his father, Randy, and his coach, Oregon State legend Pat Casey. “My dad has probably been the biggest influence on my life, he always has been,” shared Rutschman. “We’re very close, he was a catcher as well, and a well-respected catching coach. So to have him in my corner, we have very good communication and a very good relationship.”

Casey, who recruited Rutschman, retired in 2018 as the winningest coach in Oregon State Athletics history, having amassed 900 wins with the Beavers. Casey also led them to three National Championships during his 24-year tenure in Corvallis. Under his tutelage, players like Jacoby Ellsbury and Michael Conforto have made the leap from Goss Stadium at Coleman Field to Major League stardom. Others, like Nick Madrigal and Orioles prospect Cadyn Grenier, are steadily climbing up the Minor League ranks, ready to one day make an impact for their big league club. It’s safe to say that Casey knows talent when he sees it. And when he sees Adley Rutschman, he sees something special.

"I see this guy being a Hall of Fame player, and I’ve had some great ones," Casey shared with PressBox Online. "If you gave me somebody that he reminds of in the big leagues, the way he does things behind the plate, it would be Buster Posey. I think he’s got more power than Buster Posey, [and] I think Buster Posey could be arguably one of the greatest catchers to ever catch.” On Draft night, Rutschman was surrounded by many of the people he credits with shaping him into the person and player he is today. His father and his mother sat by his side in the Babb Player’s Lounge, while Casey covered the Draft with MLB Network. Rutschman didn’t know whether his name would be called first, which would put him in the elite company of other No. 1 overall picks like Ken Griffey, Jr., Joe Mauer, and Bryce Harper. But he did know that no matter the outcome, he was right where he belonged.

“For me, being with my family, my team, and some of my best friends from way back in youth ball, it made it that much more special because they were all on the journey with me,” Rutschman shared. “It just felt like home, it was a very special moment.” All the way across the country, Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias was preparing to make a decision that would alter the trajectory of the franchise for years to come. There was a lot of exceptional talent to consider, and each prospect had been meticulously scouted, analyzed and carefully contemplated.

Since he joined the Orioles in November, Elias had spoken about the opportunity to “inject some top talent into the organization” with the first overall selection. When the Orioles officially entered their pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, selecting Rutschman out of Oregon State, they did exactly that.

The announcement was met with immediate applause, both in Corvallis and in the Orioles' war room at the B&O Warehouse at Oriole Park. In a Draft loaded with top talent, Rutschman had checked every box for Elias.

“It’s hard to know where to start with Adley Rutschman,” the GM explained. “Switch-hitting catcher, power and plus-hit from both sides with an unbelievable statistical resume in college. He did it with Team USA. He did it with Oregon State and won a National Championship. Team leader on and off the field. Everything you want and plays a premium defensive position with athleticism that gives him versatility to play elsewhere as needed. A future fixture for this organization.”

High praise from a front-office executive who is less than two years removed from seeing an Astros team that he helped build win a World Series championship. That team included first-round picks such as 2012 No. 1 overall selection Carlos Correa and '15 No. 2 overall selection Alex Bregman. But it was certainly warranted. If anyone understood how much work Rutschman had put in to get to where he is today, it was Elias. And that made the phone call telling the young catcher that he would be the first overall pick even more special. “The amount of work that goes into what he’s done and becoming the No. 1 pick is not something that’s ordinary,” explained Elias. “I met Adley this winter and was immediately struck by him and impressed by his maturity and leadership. To hear the elation in his voice was really special.”

Several weeks after an exhilarating draft night, Rutschman and his family came to Baltimore. On June 24, the 21-year-old put pen to paper, officially joining the Baltimore Orioles. During his first visit to Baltimore, Rutschman got to know the city that has placed its hopes in him for a brighter baseball future – a city known for crabs, baseball, and Orioles magic that sees the young catcher as the symbol of a new chapter in Orioles history.

“It’s beautiful,” Rutschman said of Charm City. “Just being able to tour the facility, see the city, being able to walk around the harbor, it’s very beautiful. All the fans are very kind, and it kind of feels like Oregon State in a sense because of how connected the fans are with the players, and just how invested they are in their success, both as players and as people.”

But as much as Rutschman enjoyed seeing the city, he had one thing on his mind: baseball. “I’ve been off for almost a month. I’m itching to get back and play. I play with passion, and I hope people see that. Love the city. The fans have had a tremendous impression on me so far, and I’m excited to get going. Love the Orange and Black.”