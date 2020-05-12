According to the Oriole Bird’s official bio, his hobbies include greeting fans at the ballpark, sliding on dugouts and acting like a birdbrain. So what has the Bird been up to during quarantine, you ask? The Bird is staying busy with Virtual Bird Appearances -- attending birthday parties, family and friend gatherings, business meetings and more -- while everyone is staying safe at home.

These Virtual Bird Appearances offer a unique and exciting way to welcome some Birdland magic into your own home. During the video visits, an Orioles staff member will join the call to guide activities with the Bird, such as rock-paper-scissors, charades, happy birthday singalongs and more. Additionally, the Bird is taking requests for personalized, prerecorded messages for those who want to send someone a special greeting.

The Orioles are using this opportunity to support local organizations that are making a difference in our community. Fans that request a Virtual Bird Appearance or prerecorded message are asked to make a $50 donation, which will benefit the Baltimore Orioles Charitable Foundation’s efforts to support civic and charitable organizations in our Birdland community.

These appearances are among the many ways fans can stay connected while they wait to return to Camden Yards. Other activities have been released on the newly created Digital Kids Corner, a hub on the Orioles website where children can access fun and educational Orioles-themed games, coloring pages, videos from players and more.

To request a Virtual Bird Appearance, please visit Orioles.com/Bird.