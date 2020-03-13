Here is the latest on all 30 clubs

Major League Baseball's 2020 season will be delayed at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic, and Spring Training operations have been suspended. Here is an update on what each of the 30 MLB teams is doing during the delay. • FAQ: What to

AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST

Blue Jays -- On Friday morning, Toronto president and CEO Mark Shapiro and general manager Ross Atkins met with coaches, players and staff members at TD Ballpark to communicate the gravity of the situation at hand, outline the information available to them and to discuss what will happen over the next 72 hours. More >

Orioles -- Both the Orioles’ big league and Minor League facilities underwent deep cleans Friday, when both were closed to team staff, players, media and the public. Orioles GM/EVP Mike Elias told reporters the club was in a holding pattern awaiting further guidance from MLB, but had instructed players to remain in the Sarasota, Fla., area to prevent unnecessary travel. The situation changed in the afternoon, after MLB and MLBPA came to a joint agreement to suspend Spring Training operations. The decision allows players the option to return to Baltimore or their hometowns. The facility will reopen Saturday to players wishing to work out on their own, but no formal workouts will be held. Many Orioles staffers left Sarasota on Friday night. More >

Rays -- The Rays held a team meeting Friday morning at Charlotte Sports Park in order to discuss what the next steps will be. The team decided to keep the facility open to players over the weekend for optional workouts, but Rays general manager Erik Neander said the club will take things “day by day.” Media, family and friends are not allowed to visit the facility. It’s still unclear just how much baseball activities will take place over the next couple of days. More >

Red Sox -- The Red Sox invited the team to the Fenway South facility for an informational session on Friday. For the weekend, the facility is closed to the general public and media but open to players and staff. Red Sox players were all informed that they could leave camp and return to their offseason homes. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom didn’t know as of late Friday afternoon how many would go vs. how many would stay. But the Red Sox intend to keep the facility open on a daily basis for players who want to work out. Team president Sam Kennedy added that the entire complex is in the process of being completely sanitized. More >

Yankees -- The Yankees’ players unanimously voted on Friday that they would remain in the Tampa area, continuing to use the George M. Steinbrenner Field complex for informal workouts that will not be open to the public. The first of those will take place on Saturday morning, with hitters taking indoor batting practice and pitchers throwing from bullpen mounds. In the days to come, Zack Britton said that the team’s coaches will devise a more regimented schedule for the players to follow. More >

AMERICAN LEAGUE CENTRAL

Indians -- The Indians held an optional workout on Friday afternoon and planned to treat Saturday and Sunday as off-days while determining their next steps. The team is trying to figure out what the best course of action will be to make sure it’s preparing for the start of the regular season, but has put health and wellness above all else. More >

Royals -- The Royals’ camp officially shut down on Friday after a team meeting with front-office executives in the morning. Players have been told they can stay in the Surprise, Ariz., area and continue working out. But the Royals on Friday night indicated that team media personnel were being sent back to Kansas City and that there would be no media availability in the coming weeks. More >

Tigers -- While Friday was originally an optional day for players to work out on their own at the team facility, the Tigers held a team meeting with players Friday evening to decide what to do going forward. Players were given the option to stay in Lakeland to work out or go home. The players decided to stick around. “We’re all staying,” Tigers pitcher and player rep Matthew Boyd said. “We’re going to play it by ear. We just want to be ready when we get the all-clear.” More >

Twins -- The original plan was to treat Friday as an off-day before reconvening for further instructions on Saturday, but it remains unclear how any of those plans have been impacted by Friday evening’s announcement that Spring Training camps will all be suspended. Players have not yet made any public indication as to whether they will remain around camp or leave, while the team has not made any statement and did not have any media availability on Friday. More >

White Sox -- General manager Rick Hahn said in a late morning press conference the White Sox intended to keep their Camelback Ranch facility open for the weekend, with players focused on physical maintenance sort of work such as cage work, pitchers throwing off the mound and light drills on the field. The full team had a meeting Friday morning, and while the attendance was not mandatory, everyone from the big league roster was in attendance. Nothing was decided past Sunday for the team. More >

AMERICAN LEAGUE WEST

Angels -- The Angels scratched a team meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. MST in light of the developing logistical plans, and instead individually communicated to players and staff what their three options are, GM Billy Eppler said on a conference call on Friday. The club encouraged players to consult friends, family and teammates, and report back on Saturday with what they intend to do. The Angels’ Tempe, Ariz., facility was closed to the media and public on Thursday, and will continue to be through at least the weekend. More >

Astros -- The Astros had a full staff/team meeting Friday and will now have the option to stay at camp, return to their hometowns or to Houston. The Astros have closed their spring facility to the public and press, but it will be open as players want to come in and get medical treatment from trainers, or if they want to work out. They are staggering workouts to avoid gatherings in large groups. No Astros have been tested for COVID-19 or have shown symptoms that would warrant a test, per GM James Click. More >

Athletics -- The A’s made workouts for players optional Friday but the facility was closed to fans and media. There was no immediate indication how the team or players reacted to MLB's announcement that players and personnel could remain in the Phoenix area or return to the Bay Area or their hometowns. More >

Mariners -- The Mariners will send home the approximately 150 Minor League players in their camp, but 43 of the 53 players who were invited to remain in Major League camp are opting to stay in Arizona and continue working out at the club’s facility and seven others were still pondering the decision as of Friday night, according to general manager Jerry Dipoto. Only three players had definitely opted to leave according to Dipoto, while the other seven had until noon PT on Saturday to finalize their decisions. Those who stay will take part in informal workouts that aren’t open to the public or media. More >

Rangers -- Rangers players are leaning toward returning to Texas while Spring Training is suspended. General manager Jon Daniels met with the team on Friday and said returning to Texas is getting strong consideration. Daniels said he wants each player to do what’s best for his situation, whether it’s stay in Arizona, go to Texas or return home. He doesn’t want players pressured into doing something they feel will help them make the team. Manager Chris Woodward said his biggest concern is that pitchers continue a throwing program so they don’t lose the arm strength built up in Spring Training. More >

NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST

Braves -- Once the Braves received word MLB was shutting down all Spring Training operations, they essentially closed their doors. Players can still use the CoolToday Park facilities to work out. But most players, coaches and team officials have either left town or are planning to do so within the next couple days. The proximity to Atlanta (approximate 7 1/2-hour drive from North Port, Fla.) influenced some of the players who decided it would be best to leave camp until there is a better feel for when the regular season might begin. More >

Marlins -- The back fields at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium remain unoccupied with tarps over the pitchers’ mounds, and Marlins players are advised to stay away from the complex until further notice. And as the Marlins figure out what is next, Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Friday announced its refund policy for fans who purchased tickets for the cancelled Spring Training games. Games were to run through March 22. More >

Mets -- Mets players did not report to camp at Clover Park on Friday as they awaited news from the team and MLB on appropriate next steps, which came Friday evening. The Mets spent much of the day monitoring the status of Donovan Mitchell Sr., a club staffer whose son -- NBA star Donovan Mitchell Jr. -- reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Mitchell Sr.’s own test came back negative. The team also released a statement saying it respects MLB’s decision to cancel remaining Spring Training games. More >

Nationals -- Players will all make their own choices, but the sentiment is that most Nats will stick around West Palm Beach, Fla., to remain in playing form ahead of an eventual Opening Day. That'll look like fielding and hitting workouts, bullpens and intrasquad scrimmages, most likely at a slightly more gradual pace. “We don’t want to take a step backwards, because we’re in a pretty good spot right now and we’re building up,” said manager Dave Martinez. More >

Phillies -- The Phillies held a meeting Friday morning at Spectrum Field. General manager Matt Klentak addressed players, coaches and other personnel. Everybody was told to stay in the area through Sunday, when they would learn more. But they learned more just a few hours later, when they got word that players could return home, fly to Philly or stay in Clearwater, Fla. It is unclear how many players will remain in Clearwater, but there should be more clarity on that Saturday. More >

NATIONAL LEAGUE CENTRAL

Brewers -- The Brewers’ only public message on Friday was directed at fans seeking information about tickets to Spring Training games and regular season games impacted by MLB’s decision to pause. The Brewers said they would use their social media platforms and Brewers.com to communicate policies and procedures as soon as they are able, updating as necessary along the way. More >

Cardinals -- The Cardinals’ message to their players Friday morning was to be flexible in a rapidly evolving situation that changes hour-by-hour. Baseball activity was cancelled, but the team opened the weight room and training room if the players wanted to use either Friday before formally closing camp Friday evening. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak said that most of the players are returning to their offseason homes, but the facility will be open for the 10-15 players who elect to stay in Jupiter, Fla., for the foreseeable future. More >

Cubs -- The Cubs closed their complex on Friday in order to have the building and facilities undergo a deep clean as a precautionary measure. President of baseball operations Theo Epstein held a conference call with reporters, indicating that he will remain in Arizona for the next few days to assist in players’ transitions in this uncertain time. Most of Chicago’s players will remain in Arizona, but could shift to Wrigley Field when the calendar flips to April. More >

Pirates -- The Pirates reported to LECOM Park for work on Friday afternoon, just like they might have before their previously scheduled night game. They went through a light workout, hitting in indoor cages and playing catch, then held a team meeting with president Travis Williams, general manager Ben Cherington, manager Derek Shelton and director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk. The Pirates intend to remain in Bradenton, Fla., through Sunday. More >

Reds -- The Reds closed their complex to players, the public and members of the media through the weekend. Their players were given the choice of remaining in Goodyear, Ariz., going to Cincinnati or returning to their offseason homes. Those who stay will be permitted to have informal workouts on a voluntary basis and will have access to the team medical facilities and training staffs as well. More >

NATIONAL LEAGUE WEST

D-backs -- Salt River Fields will undergo a thorough cleaning Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, the facility will re-open for players who will have the option of working out there. The team will make the batting cages, mounds, fields, training and weight rooms available, among other things. Staff members, like the players, have the option of staying in town or going home. D-backs GM Mike Hazen said one Minor League player was tested for the coronavirus out of an abundance of caution but the team had yet to get the result back. More >

Dodgers -- President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said he was still gathering information on which of his players will continue working out at Camelback Ranch in Arizona and which will go to Los Angeles for workouts at Dodger Stadium. Friedman said no Dodger is sick or has been tested for coronavirus. More >

Giants -- The Giants closed their Spring Training facility over the weekend to conduct a deep cleaning of Scottsdale Stadium. The complex will re-open for players and staff on Monday. With Major League Baseball officially suspending Spring Training operations on Friday, Giants players will have the option to return home, remain in Scottsdale or travel to San Francisco. More >

Padres -- The Padres reported to camp Friday morning and went through a light workout before a meeting in the early afternoon to discuss the future. The team’s Minor League camp was postponed indefinitely with most players sent home (aside from a few who were rehabbing injuries). The team’s big leaguers tentatively decided to remain in Peoria, planning to take part in optional workouts. More >

Rockies -- The Rockies met for more than an hour to go over information to allow individual players to determine whether to stay in Scottsdale or go home with their families. Many Rockies live in Scottsdale, Ariz., year-round -- an outgrowth of spending their winters there while coming up in the Minors. To reduce the change of exposure, Minor League players and staff have been sent home. On the field, Rockies manager Bud Black and the coaches will adhere to a structure allowing players who stay in Arizona to continue to work out. More >