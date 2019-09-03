These teams should trade for Contreras
Yet another catcher changed teams Thursday, when the Brewers countered the loss of Yasmani Grandal by trading for the Mariners’ Omar Narváez. With next week’s Winter Meetings still ahead, free agents Grandal (White Sox), Travis d'Arnaud (Braves), Stephen Vogt (D-backs), and Dustin Garneau (Astros) already have signed. Yan Gomes (Nationals)
• In an era when catchers as a group have been roughly 10-15% below league average offensively, Contreras is a .267/.350/.470 career hitter, making him 17% above average by park-adjusted wRC+. Last year he posted a career-best 127 wRC+.
• While framing metrics generally have not looked favorably upon Contreras’ work, he was basically average in that department last year, according to Statcast. And Contreras is athletic, too. He consistently ranks among the top catchers in sprint speed, as well as pop time and arm strength.
• Opportunities to make an impact acquisition behind the plate this offseason are running short. A 35-year-old Robinson Chirinos is probably the most attractive remaining free agent catcher, atop a group that also includes the likes of
• MLB Trade Rumors projects Contreras to make a modest $4.5 million through arbitration in 2020, and he has three years of club control remaining before he is due to reach free agency. This isn’t a rental, yet an acquiring team would not have to spend big this season or commit to Contreras past age 30.
But while that sounds like a package most any team could use, many already have settled their catching situations, or are not in the sort of competitive position that would make such an addition likely. There are still some excellent fits for Contreras, though. Here are the top seven:
1) Texas Rangers
They are opening a new ballpark in 2020, and after taking a step forward this past season under rookie manager Chris Woodward, could be ready to pursue their first postseason berth since ‘16. While Texas has been linked to some big targets -- the club met recently with
2) Los Angeles Angels
Last year’s top three catchers (Lucroy,
3) Houston Astros
Garneau, a 32-year-old with less than 400 MLB plate appearances, was more of a depth move. Stubbs debuted last season and has 39 PA under his belt. That’s not a tenable situation for a team with Houston’s aspirations, so something is likely to happen here. The simplest solution would be to bring back Chirinos, who performed well for the Astros in 2019 -- and caught all of
4) Cincinnati Reds
Behind the lefty-righty combo of Barnhart and Casali, the Reds were middle of the pack last season in both offensive production and WAR value behind the plate. But while their situation is not as dire as some, Cincinnati also is clearly in win-now mode, after the recent signing of
5) Tampa Bay Rays
The Rays lost d’Arnaud, a surprisingly significant contributor to the 2019 club. They chose to retain Zunino, rather than non-tendering him after a highly disappointing season in which he hit .165/.232/.312. Tampa Bay could sign a backup and simply hope Zunino rebounds, but Contreras would bring a far greater sense of certainty for a club that has to fight the Yankees in the AL East. The Rays have the necessary prospect capital, and Contreras would appeal to their budget.
6) Colorado Rockies
The Rockies tied for the third-lowest offensive production from the catcher position last year, going by park-adjusted wRC+ (61). Iannetta got released in August, and Wolters hit one home run in 411 plate appearances, while slugging .329 despite his home park. This is a team that needs more punch in its lineup generally, and Contreras would be a big swing toward that goal coming off last season’s 20-game dropoff to 71 wins.
7) New York Yankees
Current catchers: Gary Sánchez,
Here’s a wild card. The Bronx Bombers sit toward the bottom of the list of teams that need another big bat, or specifically a catcher. After all, Sánchez has even more power and offensive upside than Contreras, and is one of the few who can match his throwing arm behind the plate. With that said, Sánchez has averaged 98 games over the past two seasons while spending time on the injured list in both. New York has been known to strengthen a strength, and having Sanchez and Contreras would keep both fresh, while the DH spot could keep both in the lineup on many days (Contreras also has played a bit of outfield and first base before). This would be a luxury acquisition, but a good one.
Andrew Simon is a research analyst for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @AndrewSimonMLB.