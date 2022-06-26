Rockies come home looking to redefine season

Connor Joe stamping toward the dugout after becoming the third straight hitter not to capitalize with two on and nobody out in the second; Yonathan Daza spiking his bat and causing a divot after a lineout as the Rockies did nothing with bases loaded and no outs in the sixth; Austin Gomber slamming his glove and ripping at his towel in the dugout after hanging a slider to Max Kepler to give up an insurance run in the seventh … dump it all in the mighty Mississippi River that separates the Twin Cities and forget it.