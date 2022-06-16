How family fueled Bard's epic comeback

If you ask my wife, it was one of the biggest reasons I decided to play again. Back in 2020, I felt like I could pitch again. Odds of me getting back to the big leagues weren’t great. But I didn’t really care. I was like, 'Maybe I would play independent or Minor League Triple-A ball and have my kids around it.' That was one thing I regretted that I never really got to do. Just to have memories of them being on the field was one of the reasons I decided to play again."