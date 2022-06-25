Márquez returning to All-Star form

“He’s been building up,” Bard said. “The last four or five [starts] have been really solid. The stuff is returning. You’re seeing him at 99 [mph] with the fastball, great bite to the breaking ball. The biggest thing I see is he’s just aggressive in the zone, not picking the corners -- trusting his stuff in the zone. The delivery seems easy and repeatable. That’s what I’m used to seeing for most of the time I’ve been here.”