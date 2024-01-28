Bryant determined to prove self to Rockies fans

Bryant was originally signed to play left field. He transitioned to right because of injuries, but his old left-field job isn’t available because star rookie Nolan Jones ran with it last year. The Rockies want to use him at first base, but they also want to see if younger players Elehuris Montero and Michael Toglia are ready to make the position theirs. Bryant also figures to be part of the designated hitter rotation with Charlie Blackmon and whatever younger player isn’t in the lineup that particular day.