'Textbook baseball': Small ball, 'pen spark KC

Clarke fulfilled that role early, with a 0.75 ERA over his first 12 games through May 11. Then, Clarke allowed 16 runs (14 earned) in his next 11 outings. The Royals moved him out of a high-leverage role to get him back to being successful while not being the turning point in losses. His last two outings have looked much more like himself, getting swings and misses with his fastball/slider combination and utilizing his changeup against lefties.