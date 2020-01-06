Here's how every team's OD roster could look

It's a new year, and soon enough it'll be a new baseball season. Opening Day is less than three months away. Sure, there'll be more moves between now and March 26 -- but that didn't stop MLB.com's beat reporters from predicting every team's 2020 Opening Day roster. Here are the

It's a new year, and soon enough it'll be a new baseball season.

Opening Day is less than three months away. Sure, there'll be more moves between now and March 26 -- but that didn't stop MLB.com's beat reporters from predicting every team's 2020 Opening Day roster.

Here are the projected rosters for all 30 teams. Teams are listed by division and in alphabetical order.

AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST

Blue Jays: The first full year of Vlad Jr., Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio? It's a new era in Toronto and it should be an exciting one. More >

Orioles: For the rebuilding O's, the beginning of a new season could mean the beginning of long looks at youngsters like No. 4 prospect Ryan Mountcastle and flamethrowing reliever Hunter Harvey. More >

Rays: As the Rays look to start another playoff push in 2020, they won't have Tommy Pham or Avisaíl García or Travis d'Arnaud. But they will have Hunter Renfroe and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo to pick up the slack. More >

Red Sox: J.D. Martinez will be back. Mookie Betts? That's still up in the air. All eyes in Boston are on the superstar outfielder as Opening Day approaches. More >

Yankees: You know who Yankees fans are looking forward to seeing on the 2020 Opening Day roster -- their $324 million ace, Gerrit Cole. With any luck, he'll be on the hill for Game 1 at Camden Yards. More >

AL CENTRAL

Indians: The Tribe traded longtime ace Corey Kluber, and the Francisco Lindor rumors have been swirling all offseason. But Cleveland still looks talented enough to contend in the Central again in 2020. More >

Royals: The Royals have several questions entering 2020, and Opening Day could start to bring some answers. Can new third baseman Maikel Franco have a bounce-back season? Can Nicky Lopez be the everyday second baseman? Will Adalberto Mondesi be ready? More >

Tigers: A flurry of moves by the Tigers solidified some roster positions, like bringing in C.J. Cron to play first base and Jonathan Schoop to play second. Now we wait and see if promising starter Matthew Boyd gets traded. More >

Twins: The Bomba Squad, led by the ageless Nelson Cruz, looks fearsome again in 2020. If the reigning AL Central champs managed to land Josh Donaldson, too, they'd be even more dangerous. More >

White Sox: The White Sox look more than ready for Opening Day after a big offseason -- they kept José Abreu at first base, landed All-Star Yasmani Grandal at catcher, added former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel to the rotation and brought in veteran DH Edwin Encarnación. More >

AL WEST

Angels: The Halos' Opening Day roster will debut maybe the best position player duo in baseball -- Mike Trout and the newly signed Anthony Rendon. Add in Shohei Ohtani's return to two-way status and the pending debut of star prospect Jo Adell, and there should be some must-watch baseball in Anaheim in 2020. More >

Astros: There'll be no Gerrit Cole in Houston this Opening Day. But reigning Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander is still there. And so are the AL pennant winners' slew of other superstars. More >

Athletics: Coming off back-to-back 97-win seasons and postseason appearances, the A's don't want to change much entering 2020. The star infield trio of Matt Chapman, Matt Olson and Marcus Semien will lead the way. More >

Mariners: The Mariners' roster is never totally set in stone with wheeling-and-dealing GM Jerry Dipoto at the helm. But regardless of any moves to come, promising youngsters Evan White, Shed Long and Kyle Lewis will be players to watch in 2020. More >

Rangers: The Rangers will enter 2020 with a strong starting rotation led by Mike Minor, Lance Lynn and the newly acquired Corey Kluber. But they need a third baseman badly. If only they could land Nolan Arenado or Kris Bryant. More >

NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST

Braves: You know Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman will be powering the Atlanta lineup on Opening Day. But the big question is, will Josh Donaldson be back with them? More >

Marlins: Isan Díaz has the chance to win the Marlins' second-base job and show why he's their second baseman of the future, and Miami will also get to see what newcomers like Jonathan Villar, Corey Dickerson and Jesús Aguilar can do. More >

Mets: Yoenis Céspedes hasn't played a Major League game since July 20, 2018. Could the Mets get their star outfielder back on Opening Day 2020? More >

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg is back, but Anthony Rendon is gone. So now the Josh Donaldson question looms over the defending World Series champions just like it does over Atlanta. No matter what, Donaldson's decision will have a ripple effect across Washington's Opening Day roster. More >

Phillies: It's Year 2 of Bryce Harper in Philadelphia, and with lots of stars set to be on the Opening Day roster, it's time for the Phillies to start chasing down the Braves, Nats and Mets in the NL East. More >

NL CENTRAL

Brewers: Brewers fans have to be excited about seeing Christian Yelich back in the outfield after his MVP-caliber season was cut short by a fractured kneecap in September. Who they'll see in the infield is less certain. More >

Cardinals: The reigning NL Central champs have their position-player core mostly intact for Opening Day 2020 (except maybe losing free-agent slugger Marcell Ozuna). The Cards' most interesting question might be how Carlos Martínez and newly signed Kwang-Hyun Kim are used in the pitching staff. More >

Cubs: Even with all the trade-rumor smoke surrounding Cubs stars like Kris Bryant, Willson Contreras and others this offseason, there's been no fire yet. But there's still plenty of time between now and Opening Day. More >

Pirates: The Pirates revamped their front office and coaching staff, but their roster hasn't changed nearly as much, led by All-Star slugger Josh Bell and excellent rookie Bryan Reynolds. More >

Reds: Mike Moustakas, Shogo Akiyama, Wade Miley, and maybe more … the Reds' aggressive offseason will give them some nice new players to watch on the Opening Day roster. More >

NL WEST

D-backs: There are two players every D-backs fan will want to see come Opening Day: Ketel Marte, the team's breakout MVP candidate from last season, and Madison Bumgarner, who will be out of a San Francisco uniform for the first time in his career and at the top of the Arizona rotation. More >

Dodgers: The Dodgers will have the reigning NL MVP, Cody Bellinger, anchoring their lineup on Opening Day 2020. Will they trade for another marquee star before then to play alongside him? More >

Giants: It's hard to imagine a Giants Opening Day without Madison Bumgarner. But with Bumgarner now a D-back, that's what'll happen in 2020. Even with a bunch of other familiar faces around, San Francisco will feel like a much different team. More >

Padres: The most exciting part about Opening Day 2020 for San Diego? Fernando Tatis Jr. kicking off his sophomore campaign after his electric but all-too-short rookie season. And the Padres will have an up-and-coming roster around him. More >

Rockies: Nolan Arenado suddenly popped up in the middle of lots of trade rumors. But it's still hard to imagine Arenado, a true offensive and defensive superstar, not being at the heart of the Rockies' 2020 Opening Day roster. More >