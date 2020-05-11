Infielder Hanser Alberto was uncertain about his future last offseason after being claimed off waivers four times between November and March. Finally, after finding a home in Baltimore, Alberto had a breakout season in 2019 at the top of the American League offensive leaderboards. Orioles Magazine sat down with the dynamic infielder to learn about how his perseverance is paying off with the Orioles. Growing up in the Dominican Republic, what was your transition like when you moved to the United States?

It was pretty hard. I had to leave my family in the Dominican Republic, which was really difficult. When I moved, it was my first time coming to the U.S. and I had to learn a new way of living -- learning to speak English when my first language is Spanish, learning the new rules and laws and embracing a new culture when I didn’t know anyone. Who is your biggest role model?

My dad. He always worked so hard to get me where I am and taught me the game of baseball. But I think the main reason why he’s my biggest role model is because he also taught me about how to live life as a good human being.

Speaking of your father, earlier this season you shared the inspiring story of how he tragically lost half of his right arm at just 20 years old working in an industrial factory. After training himself to be left-handed, he continued his passion for the game by playing in a softball league for disadvantaged adults. Do you feel he has made the biggest impact on your career?

Absolutely. Not just because of his story and his passion for the game of baseball, but for everything he did for me growing up and the support he continues to give me now. That has made such a huge impact on my playing career. What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Work hard and respect the game.

Which of your teammates has been the most helpful in your career?

I came from the Texas Rangers organization, where I spent a lot of years, so I think one of my biggest influences was Robinson Chirinos. He was always such a positive guy and would always tell you the truth, which I really appreciated. He helped teach me how to be a better professional and a better player, which meant so much to me when I was younger. I think that he is the one who really helped me the most, because he mentored me and made me a better person. What has been the most memorable baseball moment in your career?

That’s a tough one. I think it had to be in 2015 when I was still playing with the Rangers. It was the second game of the American League Division Series at Toronto and I drove in the winning run in the 14th inning -- that was definitely my best moment. It’s what you dream about doing when you’re a kid.

When it comes to how you approach the game, it seems that you genuinely enjoy every moment. How would you describe your approach?

That is definitely how I approach the game. I mean, I am just a positive guy in general. Even in bad times, I try to be positive and smile, because I believe that all good things come back.

You’ve had a breakout season [in 2019]. Do you feel your positivity plays a part in your success?

My attitude and positivity absolutely play a part in any success that I have. It makes me feel so good, because my success means I am able to do stuff to help the team win ballgames. If I get on base, it means I can score. If my teammates are on base, then I can try and hit them in. It’s like a dream come true right now, because I am living my best moment in baseball right now. I get this great opportunity and am enjoying the journey -- so everything is great. You are very involved in helping young kids in the Dominican Republic. Why is that something you are passionate about?

I think it’s important to give back to the community and to keep the blessings moving forward. When I was a kid, I didn’t have the opportunity or have a Major League player in my community come to give me advice or equipment or anything like that. Now that I have the opportunity to do it, I try hard to be able to give anything I can and contribute in any way I can in the Dominican. I feel like I’m helping teach them that if they, too, get the opportunity when they’re older, they can make a similar impact on their communities.

Looking ahead, what makes you most excited about being part of the Orioles organization, and what are you looking forward to the most?

I’m extremely excited. I’ve been given an opportunity to play every day, and I’ve worked so hard for so many years now to get this kind of opportunity. Plus, this clubhouse is filled with really, really good guys -- awesome teammates and a lot of young guys. We’re all on the same page, and I love that. We pick each other up, and we’re creating a culture that we are continuing to build on every day.