How Lynch's dad helped his son reach MLB

As Daniel has gotten older, he’s realized how much of an influence his dad has on him.



“Growing up, I wouldn’t say I was closer to my mom, but I guess my mom was more buddy-buddy,” Lynch said. “My dad was more of the disciplinarian when he had to be. I was still super close to him, but if someone was going to get on me, it was going to be my dad. And I didn’t understand it as much as I do now. I also understand, especially when he was by himself, a lot of the stress he was under. I’ve gained a ton of perspective on it now.



“He’s been a dad by himself for 10 years now. I call him every day when I go to the field. We talk. Most times it’s just catching up, but a lot of time, it’s talking through stuff.”



Lynch has always been “all in” on the things and activities he commits to. Whether it’s sports or the relationships he cultivates with those around him, Lynch fixates on being the best he can possibly be. That comes from Dan.



“He always made me honor my commitment,” Lynch said. “There were a lot of times in high school when I didn’t really feel like going to practice or winter workouts, but he always was like, ‘You made a commitment to the team that you were going to be there.’ There were a lot of lessons he instilled in me with that, and just teaching me to show up.”","type":"markdown","__typename":"Markdown"},"$ROOT_QUERY.getForgeContentBySlug({\"locale\":\"en-us\",\"slug\":\"daniel-lynch-reflects-on-relationship-with-father-dan\",\"type\":\"story\"}).parts.4.data":{"html":"