How Lynch's dad helped his son reach MLB

“Growing up, I wouldn’t say I was closer to my mom, but I guess my mom was more buddy-buddy,” Lynch said. “My dad was more of the disciplinarian when he had to be. I was still super close to him, but if someone was going to get on me, it was going to be my dad. And I didn’t understand it as much as I do now. I also understand, especially when he was by himself, a lot of the stress he was under. I’ve gained a ton of perspective on it now.