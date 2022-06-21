Bubic's surge continues with gem vs. Angels

And while Bubic said he felt his stuff was slightly better overall in that outing in San Francisco, he certainly finished much stronger against the Angels. Whereas he fell off late and had to exit mid-inning vs. the Giants, he struck out the side in a clean final inning of work in Anaheim. Furthermore, Bubic was about as sharp on Monday as he’s been all year, striking out a season-high seven batters and throwing 61 of his 95 pitches for strikes. He was also as deceptive as he’s been all year, doubling his previous season high by recording 14 swings and misses.