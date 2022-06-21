Bubic's surge continues with gem vs. Angels
ANAHEIM -- Following his last start, Kris Bubic said that not only was his stuff the best it had been all season, but that it was “the best I’ve thrown over a whole outing all year.”
On Monday night against the Angels, he was even better.
Bubic hurled six innings of two-run ball as the Royals backed the lefty with three home runs to win the series opener, 6-2, Angel Stadium. It was Bubic’s first quality start of 2022, and his first time completing six innings since his final start of ’21.
“Last couple outings, I've kind of left some runners on the board, usually, when I leave the game,” said Bubic. “So I wanted to be able to finish strong today.”
And while Bubic said he felt his stuff was slightly better overall in that outing in San Francisco, he certainly finished much stronger against the Angels. Whereas he fell off late and had to exit mid-inning vs. the Giants, he struck out the side in a clean final inning of work in Anaheim. Furthermore, Bubic was about as sharp on Monday as he’s been all year, striking out a season-high seven batters and throwing 61 of his 95 pitches for strikes. He was also as deceptive as he’s been all year, doubling his previous season high by recording 14 swings and misses.
It didn’t look like it was going to be that kind of night for Bubic early on, as he opened the game with a 3-0 count against Angels right fielder Taylor Ward. But Bubic rebounded to strike Ward out, then squeezed his way out of a two-on, one-out situation to put up a zero. Bubic worked in and out of trouble for much of the night, but he was able to limit the damage in ways that he hasn’t been able to for much of the season.
In all, Bubic scattered six hits and two walks, with the most substantial blemish being the solo home run he allowed to Ward in the third inning.
The key, according to both Bubic and manager Mike Matheny, was an effective curveball that his other two pitches played off well.
“I think it was just attacking with all three pitches,” said Bubic. “I think being able to mix those as consistently as I was, [catcher Salvador Perez] kind of keeping me in check to make sure we keep throwing this and we keep throwing this to make sure everything stays available, stays fresh to each hitter. That way, they have more to think about.”
It’s been a tough season for Bubic, the Royals’ first-round Draft pick in 2018. He had a 8.36 ERA and a 1.89 WHIP through nine games (eight starts) coming into Monday. Command has been an issue for him, as he’d issued 18 walks in 28 innings. His struggles led to him temporarily being moved to the bullpen ahead of being optioned to Triple-A Omaha for a stint that lasted just shy of a month.
Since Bubic rejoined the Royals on June 4, though, there have been definite signs of improvement, particularly with him being able to string together two solid starts for the first time this year.
Both Bubic and the club are hopeful that progress is something he can continue to build off.
“I think he's going to continue to just get better,” said Matheny. “This guy, he's got huge potential for what he can be as far as the good velocity, two plus offspeed pitches, the ability to locate. He's got everything he needs. It’s just execution. And the more opportunities he gets out there, the better he's going to be, in my mind.”