Cain carved special place in Royals history

That ride included seven seasons in Kansas City, helping the Royals reach the World Series in 2014 and win it all in '15. The trade that brought Cain to Kansas City might go down as one of the best in franchise history. On Dec. 19, 2010, the Royals traded ace Zack Greinke and Yuniesky Betancourt to Milwaukee in exchange for Cain, Alcides Escobar, Jeremy Jeffress and Jake Odorizzi.



Greinke helped the Brewers win their first division title in 29 years the following season. Cain and Escobar were key parts of the Royals’ postseason years, and the club flipped Odorizzi two years later for pitchers James Shields and Wade Davis in a deal with the Rays.



Shields anchored the Royals’ rotation in 2013 and ’14. Davis, of course, was part of Kansas City’s vaunted bullpen in 2014 and ’15.



"When we made that trade, we were always trying to acquire players up the middle," Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said. "We were good behind the plate with [catcher Salvador Perez], but we needed a shortstop and center fielder. To get two key pieces like that to put in the middle of guys on the corners, it was a nice way to finish it off. It was a really impactful trade. Maybe the most impactful in our history."

Cain hit .289/.342/.421 in seven seasons for the Royals. He was an All-Star and finished third in the American League MVP vote in 2015, joining George Brett as the only Royals to win a World Series and finish in the top three of MVP voting with the club.



"You looked at his swing, and there were deficiencies, but his pitch selection made his swing work," Picollo said. "And I think he just grew with confidence. You could see it happening. There was never a moment that was too big for him, he loved the big stage, he performed there. He learned to manage his body really well, because he played hard, and that was a key part of this. Our medical staff and Lorenzo did a tremendous job figuring that out. But he loved it. He loved the stage and he loved to perform in big games."