Look for these players to make bids for history in '24

Soto and Judge: second and third in WAR

We already know the duo of Soto and Judge will be fun to watch, but it’s projected to be historic, too. Soto is projected to be second among position players with 6.7 WAR, with Judge right behind him in third with 6.2. We’ve seen teammates finish in the top three in FanGraphs WAR recently, as Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman did in 2023, but it’s still rare. Betts and Freeman were the sixth such duo in the last 50 seasons, so Soto and Judge would still be joining a select group. But this is Yankees history, which is vaunted in its own right. The last time two Yankees position players placed in the top two in WAR in a season was 1942, when Charlie Keller and Joe Gordon did it. The only other Yankees duo to accomplish the feat is, of course, Gehrig and Ruth in 1926-28, ‘30-32 and ‘37. Talk about good company.