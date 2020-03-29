Watch Gallo hit a few rockets ... in his living room

Major League players are, like many of us, spending a lot of time indoors right now due to the coronavirus pandemic. But that doesn’t mean they’re not doing everything possible to stay in shape. Players around the league have taken to social media to show how they’re getting their workouts

Major League players are, like many of us, spending a lot of time indoors right now due to the coronavirus pandemic. But that doesn’t mean they’re not doing everything possible to stay in shape. Players around the league have taken to social media to show how they’re getting their workouts in.

Here’s how players are maximizing their time and staying ready for baseball while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Joey Gallo

The Rangers slugger has been taking batting practice in his downtown Dallas apartment. He is hitting balls off a tee into a net in his living room. ... But watch out for those windows. And check out that view! READ MORE >