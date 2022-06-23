Kuhl solid after 'super predictable' 3rd frame

“I felt like I had really good life on the two-seam [fastball],” Kuhl said. “I felt like I got super predictable in that third inning. I was throwing a lot of offspeed pitches, I was getting ahead with speed and trying to finish it offspeed, instead of starting offspeed and maybe changing it up and going heaters. But I just felt like it was just a difference of letting my fastball play in the zone and trusting it a little more.”