Blackmon ends Rox's HR drought, continues climb up club list

Standing on third as Colorado had runners on the corners with no outs, Blackmon broke for the plate on Brendan Rodgers’ tapper in front of the plate. Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase flipped the ball to catcher Austin Hedges, and Blackmon was stuck. Even when Hedges let the ball slip from his hand momentarily, Blackmon couldn’t see it in time to seek safety. Hedges threw to Clase covering the plate, and then Clase tossed it to third baseman José Ramírez, who tagged Blackmon for the out. Meanwhile, Yonathan Daza couldn’t go from second to third, and Rodgers was stuck at first.