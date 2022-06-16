Díaz trying to stay positive during rough patch
DENVER -- Catching gear and uniforms were placed neatly in the locker of the Rockies’ Elias Díaz.
Although Díaz was down over his error and its role in a 7-5 loss to the Guardians on Wednesday night at Coors Field, none of his equipment had been tossed. Reminding himself to exude positivity is his way, although that was going to take a night’s sleep and probably another day.
But in the frustrating moment -- another in a season full of them -- Díaz nearly allowed himself a display of anger.
The Rockies led, 4-2, with one out in the top of the fifth, with Amed Rosario at second and José Ramírez at first. Of course a double steal was coming, since those guys run because they love it. And Díaz loves trying to throw out runners just as much.
But as was the case on the final play of Saturday afternoon’s 2-1 loss at San Diego, Díaz’s throw sailed -- his fourth error in his last three games and seventh overall. Rosario's run on the play was the first of a three-run fifth for Cleveland, and the Rox never led again. Lefty Austin Gomber, who like Díaz is struggling after a solid 2021, gave up the go-ahead run on a misplaced pitch that Josh Naylor lashed for an RBI double.
As soon as he saw that Ryan McMahon’s leap would not get him anywhere close to the ball, Díaz ripped off his green mask and cocked his arm.
But why slam it?
“Behind me, I have everything. I have people that motivate me,” he said. “You have to think positive. If not, it’s going to be tougher. We have to understand that it’s baseball. I keep telling myself that everything is going to be good, and I come to the park every day trying to get better.”
Following two close losses to the Guardians, the Rockies have now dropped their fifth home series in the last six. The roster is full of folks who are searching, just like Díaz.
Last season, Díaz overcame a rough start and finished with a .246 batting average and 18 home runs. His 42.1% caught-stealing rate ranked first in the National League and second overall to Royals star Salvador Perez (43.9%).
But this year, Díaz’s slow start has morphed into, well, a slow midseason. He's hitting just .205 following a 1-for-4 showing on Wednesday. He could've had a second hit, smashing a liner at third baseman Ernie Clement in the fourth. Instead, Rosario made a barehanded play on the deflection off Clement's glove and threw him out at first. So it goes.
The first season of the three-year, $14.5 million deal Díaz signed over the offseason isn’t going well.
“We need to get ‘Ellie’ going,” manager Bud Black said. “And you saw what he did last year. He was one of the best catchers in baseball, especially in the second half. So we’ll continue to work with him, be supportive and get him going.
“He’s down a little bit, as expected, because he cares a lot about the Rockies. He signed a contract here because he wants to be here. He wants to be a contributor. So he’s going through a tough time, but he’ll get there because he’s talented.”
Díaz began last year in a time split with Dom Nuñez before grabbing the job. This year, Nuñez struggled again and was sent to Triple-A Albuquerque. Now, Brian Serven is up, and will start Thursday's series finale as he essentially alternates with Díaz.
The numbers aren't what he wants. Díaz figures his best recourse is to stay open to that 2021 feeling returning. Last year was the first true chance for Díaz, who spent 2015-19 as mostly a backup with the Pirates before signing with the Rockies before the 2020 season.
“That helps me to stay positive,” he said. “I know that I can do it. I know I can play in the Majors. I know I have talent to do it.”
Despite the game-turning nature of the poor throw, Díaz said his eyes still light up when runners want to challenge him -- not common in these wait-for-the-big-bop times.
“I tell myself I like to play against teams that like to run,” Díaz said. “I want to throw everybody out. Yeah, I’m human. I’m going to make errors. It’s not going to be the last error I’m going to make. I have to find a way to make a better throw.”