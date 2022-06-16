Díaz trying to stay positive during rough patch

But as was the case on the final play of Saturday afternoon’s 2-1 loss at San Diego, Díaz’s throw sailed -- his fourth error in his last three games and seventh overall. Rosario's run on the play was the first of a three-run fifth for Cleveland, and the Rox never led again. Lefty Austin Gomber, who like Díaz is struggling after a solid 2021, gave up the go-ahead run on a misplaced pitch that Josh Naylor lashed for an RBI double.