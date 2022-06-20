Here's the latest Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week

Paulino took some lumps getting adjusted to the Single-A level in his first month, batting .194/.268/.375 in 17 games. Since then, he’s been on the rise. After hitting .279/.367/.442 in 26 May contests, the infielder is off to an even better start in June. Paulino had at least one hit in all six of his team’s games against visiting Delmarva and racked up four multihit performances, including three-hit days on Thursday and Sunday, while adding five stolen bases in five attempts. Through 15 games this month, Paulino has batted .333/.452/.650 with three homers – more than his first two months of the season combined – and 13 RBIs. And on top of all that, it may be his plate discipline that has impressed most over the last two months. Paulino struck out 23 times against just six walks in April. In May, it was 15 K’s and 13 BBs. So far in June, the 19-year-old is even with 13 apiece.