Rotation gets boost from Feltner, Freeland

The 25-year-old Feltner, a fourth-round Draft pick in 2018 out of Ohio State University, held the Padres to two hits and struck out six for his third solid start in his last four outings. In those games, against the Pirates, Marlins and Padres, he has held opponents to four runs on nine hits in 18 innings. Feltner struggled in his previous outing, when he gave up six runs on seven hits in just three innings during a home loss to the Braves on Sunday. The Rockies optioned him to Albuquerque after that game but needed him for Saturday’s scheduled twin bill.