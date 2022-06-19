McMahon's clutch homer may signal tide has turned

A leadoff single off Padres starter Nick Martinez in the second inning was a good sign. The walk he drew in the fourth was a better one. The homer on García’s 1-2 slider, which landed in the Rockies’ bullpen and in the glove of nimble bullpen catcher Aaron Muñoz, potentially could be the arrival of the best of McMahon, who had seasons of 24 homers in 2019 and 23 last year but is at five in '22.