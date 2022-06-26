Singer's solid effort undone by 'tough' bounce, bloop

If Singer, who made six errors last season (good for a .700 fielding percentage) had let the ball go past him, Merrifield would have made the play in the shift. At worst, the game would have been tied after the seventh; at best, the Royals would have still had the lead. But Singer’s deflection -- which was clearly a natural reaction to a comebacker -- created “weird spin” on the ball, Merrifield said, and the second baseman couldn’t get to it in time to make a play, putting runners on second and third for Allen.