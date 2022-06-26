Witt Jr. channels Jeter in wild one vs. A's

The Jeter-esque play and Witt’s 11th homer of the season, tying him for the team lead, were bright spots in an otherwise costly loss for the Royals in a game they could -- and probably should -- have won against the last-place A’s. Brad Keller exited in the fourth inning at 93 pitches having allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits, after his defense failed to bail the right-hander out. This included an error by Witt in the first inning on Ramón Laureano’s infield grounder, an inning that eventually allowed Oakland to plate two runs before the Royals got a chance to bat.