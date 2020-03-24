Here are some home baseball activities for kids

Have kids who need something fun to do while they're at home? Your favorite baseball teams have you covered. Lots of MLB teams are posting games, coloring pages and more to help keep young baseball fans busy. Check out these baseball-themed activities from teams around the league. Astros: Go to

Astros: Go to the Astros' fan activities page for coloring pages of all your favorite star players, as well as games like connect the dots, mazes, word searches and more. More >>

Blue Jays: The Jays have several coloring pages to print out, and they want fans to show them their best work. More >>

Braves: The Braves have creative activities for kids featuring mascot Blooper. More >>

Cardinals: There are plenty of Fredbird activities available, from coloring to crosswords to the Cardinals Kids show. More >>

Cubs: Clark the Cub has coloring and activity sheets available on the Cubs' site. More >>

D-backs: The D-backs' fan site has coloring pages, crosswords and word searches to download. More >>

Marlins: For fun at home, go to Billy the Marlin's activity zone. Tag @Marlins on social media with your best artwork. More >>

Nationals: The World Series champions are challenging young fans to print their coloring book and send in their best artistic renderings of the 2019 National League Wild Card Game. More >>

Pirates: Color the Pirate Parrot and learn more about the Pittsburgh mascot. More >>

Rangers: There are several Captain coloring pages available on the Rangers' site. More >>

Red Sox: Wally's fun and games include posters, coloring pages, crosswords and word searches. More >>

Reds: Lots of Reds mascot coloring pages are available for download. More >>

Twins: Twins Kids has daily drawing challenges, activity sheets and coloring pages for fans. More >>

Yankees: The Yankees have launched a Kids Corner to provide Yankees-themed activities for young fans, like word finds and other puzzles. More >>

Other baseball learning resources

Baseball Hall of Fame: Want to learn about baseball history and the game's greatest players? Check out the Baseball Hall of Fame's website. More >>

Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center: The Yogi Berra Museum has lesson plans for middle school and high school students. More >>