These players deserve a spot in the All-Star Game

Mariners: 1B Ty France

Previous All-Star appearances: 0

France isn’t just in line to play in his first Midsummer Classic -- a case could be made that he deserves to be the AL's starter at first base. Entering Monday, he led the AL at the position with 2.2 fWAR. He is hitting well above .300, is a plus defender and has played in all but one game. France has been on an upward trajectory for most of his career, dating back to the Minors, where he flew under the radar while coming up with the Padres. But he’s now firmly established himself as one of the Majors’ most consistent hitters, and he’ll soon be recognized as such as a first-time All-Star if he remains healthy over the next few weeks. -- Daniel Kramer