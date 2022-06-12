Injuries & Moves: Kinley (elbow) placed on 15-day IL

RHP Tyler Kinley (right elbow ulnar nerve)

Expected return: June 24

Kinley had given up no runs and walked just one in his last seven appearances through Wednesday, but reported elbow soreness. He had dealt with a similar issue last season and was able to get through without an IL placement. This time, however, the Rockies decided that rest and recovery was the best option. -- Thomas Harding (Last updated June 12)