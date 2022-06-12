Injuries & Moves: Kinley (elbow) placed on 15-day IL
Keep track of the Rockies’ recent transactions and injury updates throughout the season.
LATEST NEWS
June 12: RHP Tyler Kinley placed on IL; RHP Chad Smith recalled
The Rockies had hoped that extra days of rest could allow Kinley to work through right elbow soreness. But they placed the primary righty setup man on the 15-day injured list with an ulnar nerve injury. The move is retroactive to June 9.
In a corresponding move, the club recalled Smith from Triple-A Albuquerque, where he had a 1.80 ERA in 18 appearances.
While the Rockies have largely struggled this season, their key three "plus-side" relievers have performed well. Kinley has a 0.75 ERA in 25 appearances. Going into Sunday, righty Alex Colomé had not given up an earned run in 15 outings, covering 14 2/3 innings. Closer Daniel Bard entered Sunday with a 2.22 ERA and 12 saves. -- Thomas Harding
June 11: LHP Ty Blach (left wrist strain) placed on 15-day injured list; RHP Ryan Feltner recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque
Blach threw 2 2/3 bullpen-saving innings in Friday night's 9-0 loss to the Padres. But Blach's fifth-inning play, when he collided with the Padres' Jurickson Profar while making a tag along the first-base line, has left the Rockies scrambling.
The club had planned all along to start righty Feltner in Saturday's doubleheader opener against the Padres. But with Blach now on the 15-day IL with a left wrist strain, the door is open for Feltner to remain with the team and pitch in a long-relief role. -- Thomas Harding
June 11: RHP Peter Lambert still experiencing elbow pain
Lambert, who is still dealing with the effects of 2020 Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, is on the seven-day injured list at Triple-A Albuquerque. It's not clear how long he will be out of game action.
The Rockies entered the year hoping Lambert, a second-round Draft pick in 2015 who debuted in the Majors in '19, could be part of their depth picture. But after a couple setbacks in Spring Training, he began the year on the 10-day IL. He later was optioned to Albuquerque.
Lambert has made four Triple-A appearances (6.23 ERA, 11 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings), the last of which was a 2 2/3-inning start on June 1 when he gave up five runs and seven hits against Sugar Land.
"He is still dealing with the elbow," Rockies director of player development Chris Forbes said. "I'm not sure if it is very severe now, it's just how he feels on the mound. He might just need a little more time." -- Thomas Harding
INJURY UPDATES
10-day and 15-day IL
RHP Tyler Kinley (right elbow ulnar nerve)
Expected return: June 24
Kinley had given up no runs and walked just one in his last seven appearances through Wednesday, but reported elbow soreness. He had dealt with a similar issue last season and was able to get through without an IL placement. This time, however, the Rockies decided that rest and recovery was the best option. -- Thomas Harding (Last updated June 12)
LHP Ty Blach (left wrist strain)
Expected return: TBD
The Rockies will have to be careful with this one, since it is on Blach's throwing arm. The injury occurred on June 10 in a collision along the basepaths with the Padres' Jurickson Profar. -- Thomas Harding (Last updated: June 11)
LF Kris Bryant (lower back strain)
Expected return: TBD
Bryant, who has hit off a batting tee and is close to playing soft-toss to increase his hitting activity, said he’s going to make sure his back can handle a full pregame routine before he leaps into game action. Last time, he started playing as soon as he felt better. But he was not prepared for the amount of standing a player does over nine innings. -- Thomas Harding (Last updated: June 10)