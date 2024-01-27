Royals, Adam Frazier agree on deal (source)

The Royals had been searching for another left-handed infielder with versatility following their moves last month that bolstered the pitching staff and added a big bat to the lineup in Hunter Renfroe. How much playing time Frazier will get, as well as where he’ll fit in the field, is still to be determined. And it’s unclear who will give way in the starting lineup. The Royals will still want to get second baseman Michael Massey, also a lefty, at-bats, as well as rookie Nick Loftin, who can play all over the field.