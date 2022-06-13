Pratto drives in season-high 5 runs for Omaha
Pratto drives in five runs for Omaha (June 12)
Nick Pratto only needed two hits to collect a season-high five RBIs.
The second-ranked Royals prospect cranked a three-run homer and a two-run single in Triple-A Omaha’s 10-0 win against Lehigh Valley. On a 2-1 pitch from Iron Pigs righty Joe Gatto in the second, the 23-year-old cranked an opposite-field dinger, his 11th of the season, to extend the Storm Chasers’ lead. An inning later, he drove in two more runs with a two-out single to right, giving him five RBIs in just two frames.
Pratto is slashing .222/.350/.454 on the year with 11 homers, 30 walks and 34 RBIs in 50 games. -- Stephanie Sheehan
Pasquantino homers, doubles for Omaha (June 11)
Vinnie Pasquantino powered his way to the top of the circuit again. The fourth-ranked Royals prospect went yard for his league-leading 17th dinger and added a double in Triple-A Omaha's 4-3 loss to Lehigh Valley at Werner Park.
The 24-year-old launched a game-tying solo blast to right in the fourth inning. He followed that up with a ground-rule double to left to lead off the seventh before scampering home to score the Storm Chasers' second run on a Freddy Fermin single.
Pasquantino has six hits over his last four games with a pair of dingers, a double, five runs scored and four RBIs in that span. -- Rob Terranova
Mozzicato delivers solid start for Columbia (June 4)
It was a deceptively good outing for Frank Mozzicato.
The Royals’ No. 6 prospect has been brought along slowly in his first four professional outings. The trend continued for the 18-year-old, but make no mistake, it was one of his better performances -- he gave up no hits, but was charged with two runs allowed across 3 1/3 innings in Single-A Columbia’s 6-2 loss to Salem.
Mozzicato was dealing from the start, as he retired 10 straight batters. His lone blemishes came in the fourth inning, where he walked back-to-back batters, which led to him being pulled and both runners coming around to score, affecting his final line.
The No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 Draft has shown his value, as this marks four straight outings with three or fewer hits and an opponents' average of .200 against him this season. -- Edwin Perez
Parrish called up to Triple-A after stellar May (June 3)
Drew Parrish, the Royals’ No. 27 prospect, had a 0.59 May ERA in five starts for the Double-A Northwest Arkansas and was named the Texas League Pitcher of the Month. Parrish allowed just 15 hits over 30 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs and four walks while striking out 29. He held batters to just a .144 average and didn’t allow a homer over that stretch.
Parrish has started a league-high-tying 10 games this season and has given up 13 earned runs over 55 innings. The 24-year-old leads the Texas League in innings pitched and is tied for eighth in strikeouts with 48. -- Avery Osen
Pasquantino crushes hat trick for Storm Chasers (May 31)
Not one, not two ... make that three straight games with a home run for Vinnie Pasquantino.
The fourth-ranked Royals prospect connected on a 2-2 fastball in the seventh inning for a game-tying solo blast that helped lift Triple-A Omaha to a 2-1 victory over Indianapolis.
The 24-year-old has clubbed 15 homers this season and is sporting a .304/.395/.679 slash line in 47 games with the Storm Chasers. -- Rob Terranova
Pasquantino stays red-hot with Omaha (May 30)
It feels like Vinnie Pasquantino is the hottest hitter on the planet right now.
The No. 4 prospect collected two more hits -- a homer and a triple -- and drove in four in Triple-A Omaha’s 11-1 win over Louisville. On a 3-2 pitch in the first frame, Pasquantino launched a two-run homer to right, his 14th on the year and his sixth in 10 games, to get the Storm Chasers on the board. Three frames later, the 24-year-old put the capper on a five-run inning with a two-run triple to right to push Omaha’s lead to 7-0.
It’s been an amazing past 10 games for the 2019 11th-round Draft pick, posting a .450/.477/1.075 slash line with 12 extra-base hits, 21 RBIs, three walks and 43 total bases over that span.
Second-ranked prospect Nick Pratto had a good game in his own right, launching a moonshot to center for his ninth homer of the year and singling as part of a two-RBI day. -- Stephanie Sheehan
Pasquantino posts career highs in hits, RBIs (May 25)
Three days after matching his professional-best five RBIs, Vinnie Pasquantino did it again, this time also matching a career high in hits. The Royals' No. 4 prospect belted two homers -- including a grand slam -- and doubled twice while going 5-for-7 and scoring four runs to do the heavy lifting in Triple-A Omaha's 19-0 blowout of Louisville.
Pasquantino moved into second place in all of the Minor Leagues with 45 RBIs and is tied (with Triple-A Lehigh Valley's Darick Hall) for the Minors lead in extra-base hits, with 27. His 11th and 12th home runs put him third in the International League (behind Hall, with 14, and Nolan Gorman, who was promoted from Memphis to St. Louis on May 20 with 15 roundtrippers).
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound first baseman went yard in the Storm Chasers' opening frame, doubled off the wall in the third and broke the game open with a slam in the fifth. Pasquantino pulled each of those knocks into right, then went to the opposite field for a seventh-inning double and a ninth-inning single.
He's batting .296/.396/.638 over 42 games with Omaha.
Nick Pratto, MLB's No. 57 prospect and ranked second in the Kansas City system, also homered in the rout, reaching three times, driving in three runs and scoring three runs.
He has eight jacks and a .227/.367/.461 slash line through 35 games. -- Josh Jackson
Pasquantino solo shot helps him tie career high (May 22)
Vinnie Pasquantino matched his career high in RBIs with five and homered in Triple-A Omaha's 8-6 win over St. Paul.
Kansas City's No. 4 prospect fell a triple shy of the cycle in a hitting clinic that began with an run-scoring double to right field in the first inning. The 24-year-old sent a big fly to right in the sixth to give the Storm Chasers the lead for good. Pasquantino ended his afternoon with a two-run single to right that kept the Saints out of reach.
The 319th overall pick in the 2019 Draft has had a streaky season so far. His average got as high as .303 and as low as .240 in May. After the designated hitter's 3-for-4 performance, he's sitting at .275 and trending upward. -- Ethan Sands
Pratto breaks out with 2-homer game (May 19)
After being stuck in neutral for the better part of six weeks, Nick Pratto may have kicked his season into gear.
Baseball's No. 58 overall prospect homered twice, drove in three runs and scored three times to power Triple-A Omaha past visiting St. Paul, 11-2. Pratto added a pair of walks to his first multihomer game of the year and reached safely in three of his four plate appearances.
The 23-year-old entered the night 5-for-29 (.172) with 13 strikeouts in 29 at-bats this month.
The performance elicited a laugh from Pratto
"I was due for one," the slugger said of his big game. Full story »
Mozzicato makes scoreless pro debut with Columbia (May 18)
Making his first appearance in a competitive game since being selected with the seventh overall pick in last year's Draft, Frank Mozzicato turned in three scoreless innings in Single-A Columbia's 13-2 loss to Myrtle Beach.
A month and one day shy of his 19th birthday, the southpaw struck out three over three innings, working around a hit and three walks. He threw 36 of 57 pitches for strikes.
Kansas City is taking a deliberate approach to its No. 7 prospect's first season, having held him in extended spring training through the first six weeks of the Minor League campaign and keeping a careful eye on his innings. Right-hander Ben Kudrna, the No. 43 pick in last year's Draft out of the Kansas City area, will follow Mozzicato by making his professional debut on Saturday for Low-A Columbia. -- Josh Jackson