Pratto drives in season-high 5 runs for Omaha

The No. 4 prospect collected two more hits -- a homer and a triple -- and drove in four in Triple-A Omaha’s 11-1 win over Louisville. On a 3-2 pitch in the first frame, Pasquantino launched a two-run homer to right, his 14th on the year and his sixth in 10 games, to get the Storm Chasers on the board. Three frames later, the 24-year-old put the capper on a five-run inning with a two-run triple to right to push Omaha’s lead to 7-0.