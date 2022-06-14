Injuries & Moves: Mengden recalled, Payamps to COVID IL

RHP Zack Greinke (right flexor strain)

Expected return: Mid-to-late June

Greinke reported right forearm soreness after his start on May 29 against the Twins, saying that his health is what has led to some of the bad results he’s seen over his last four starts, specifically the lack of “crispness” on all of his pitches. The Royals are optimistic it won’t be a long IL stint for the 38-year-old veteran. He made his first rehab start on June 12 for Triple-A and threw five scoreless innings. The Royals were evaluating his recovery on June 13 to determine whether he needs another rehab start or if he’ll be ready to be activated by this weekend in Oakland. -- Anne Rogers (Last updated: June 13)