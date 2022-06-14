Injuries & Moves: Mengden recalled, Payamps to COVID IL
Keep track of the Royals’ recent transactions and injury updates throughout the season.
LATEST NEWS
June 13: RHP Daniel Mengden selected from Triple-A Omaha; RHP Joel Payamps placed on COVID-19 IL
Needing a fresh arm in their bullpen, the Royals brought the veteran pitcher Mengden to San Francisco to provide length as needed. Payamps, who pitched 1 2/3 innings on Sunday and who has been serving as the Royals’ main middle-innings reliever, went on the COVID-19-related injured list Monday.
The Royals signed Mengden to a Minor League contract this offseason after a season in the KBO, when he posted a 3.60 ERA. Mengden spent five seasons in the Majors before that -- across the Bay in Oakland, where the Royals will play this weekend. The 29-year-old isn’t a hard thrower, but he’s coming off three solid starts for Omaha that will give him a versatile role in the Royals' 'pen. -- Anne Rogers
June 12: LHP Amir Garrett activated from injured list; LHP Angel Zerpa optioned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas
After two rehab appearances with Triple-A Omaha, the Royals activated their lefty specialist for Sunday's series finale against the Orioles at Kauffman Stadium. Garrett, who was placed on the COVID-19-related IL on May 26, pitched two innings for Omaha on Thursday and Friday to ensure he was ready to return. He gives the Royals a high-leverage lefty in their bullpen, something they've been missing for a few weeks.
Zerpa, another southpaw, was called up to provide length if needed. He didn't appear in a game and will rejoin the Naturals' rotation. -- Anne Rogers
June 12: LHP Jake Brentz (left flexor strain) transferred to 60-day IL
Brentz has been on the 10-day IL since April 30. He did not suffer a setback requiring him to be transferred to the 60-day; in fact, he's progressed to live batting practice sessions in Arizona this weekend. Because it will be more than 60 days from the time he was first put on the IL to when he's ready to be activated, the move to the 60-day offers the Royals 40-man roster flexibility. Players on the 60-day IL don't count toward the 40-man roster.
“They were watching it early on, seeing if there was anything pointing that it would be sooner than [60 days]," manager Mike Matheny said. "But his progression was pointing in that direction anyhow. And it gives you more flexibility with our roster.” -- Anne Rogers
INJURY UPDATES
COVID-19 IL
RHP Joel Payamps (health and safety protocols)
Expected return: TBD
Payamps was placed on the injured list on June 13 and doesn’t have a timeline for a return yet. He stayed back in Kansas City while the Royals began their nine-game, 10-day road trip on the West Coast. The Royals selected right-hander Daniel Mengden from Triple-A Omaha to fill Payamps’ middle-innings and length role in the bullpen. -- Anne Rogers (Last updated: June 13)
RHP Matt Peacock (health and safety protocols)
Expected return: TBD
Peacock was placed on the injured list on May 30 and he doesn’t have a timeline for a return yet, but he was able to rejoin the clubhouse on June 7 after passing the necessary protocols. He’ll likely go on a rehab assignment before the Royals activate him. -- Anne Rogers (Last updated: June 7)
LHP Gabe Speier (health and safety protocols)
Expected return: TBD
Speier was placed on the injured list on May 30 and he doesn’t have a timeline for a return yet, but he was able to rejoin the clubhouse on June 7 after passing the necessary protocols. He will also likely go on a rehab assignment before the Royals activate him.
Players on the COVID-19-related injured list don’t count toward the 40-man roster until they are reinstated, which allowed the club to add Arodys Vizcaíno and Jose Cuas to the roster on May 30. Because Kansas City is dealing with an outbreak, it will be able to take Vizcaíno and Cuas off the 40-man when Peacock and Speier return without putting them through waivers. -- Anne Rogers (Last updated: June 7)
10-day/15-day IL
RHP Zack Greinke (right flexor strain)
Expected return: Mid-to-late June
Greinke reported right forearm soreness after his start on May 29 against the Twins, saying that his health is what has led to some of the bad results he’s seen over his last four starts, specifically the lack of “crispness” on all of his pitches. The Royals are optimistic it won’t be a long IL stint for the 38-year-old veteran. He made his first rehab start on June 12 for Triple-A and threw five scoreless innings. The Royals were evaluating his recovery on June 13 to determine whether he needs another rehab start or if he’ll be ready to be activated by this weekend in Oakland. -- Anne Rogers (Last updated: June 13)
OF Edward Olivares (right quad strain)
Expected return: Mid-June
Olivares felt his quad pull while running out a fly ball in the right-center-field gap on May 8 against the Orioles, and he came out of the game an inning later. Scans revealed a quad strain, which landed him on the IL. Olivares has been participating in baseball activity over the past week, including batting practice and running the bases, and he began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on June 10. -- Anne Rogers (Last updated: June 10)
C Cam Gallagher (left hamstring strain)
Expected return: Late June
Gallagher injured his hamstring on May 1 against the Yankees while running out a base hit. An MRI showed a Grade 2 hamstring strain, but his recovery has progressed well. After spending a month rehabbing in Kansas City and staying in catching shape by participating in light drills, the Royals’ backup catcher was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Omaha on May 31. -- Anne Rogers (Last updated: May 31)
60-day IL
LHP Jake Brentz (left flexor strain)
Expected return: Early July
Brentz had an MRI on his elbow after his April 29 appearance, and the result was favorable. It showed no structural damage, but the injury was bad enough that it required an IL stint. The 27-year-old rehabbed in Kansas City, throwing bullpen sessions, before going to Arizona on June 10 for live batting practice sessions. Based on how that goes and his overall recovery, Brentz will like head to a rehab assignment soon. -- Anne Rogers (Last updated: June 11)
RHP Tyler Zuber (right shoulder surgery)
Expected return: 2023
Zuber was placed on the 60-day IL with a shoulder injury on March 16. The 26-year-old reliever came into the condensed Spring Training with shoulder soreness that was going to delay his progression from the start of camp. He had surgery in mid-May and will be out for the remainder of the season as he rehabs in Arizona. -- Avery Osen (Last updated: May 21)
SS Adalberto Mondesi (left ACL tear)
Expected return: 6-9 months, likely not until 2023
Royals president of baseball operations Dayton Moore announced on April 28 that Mondesi tore his ACL in his left knee while running the bases against the White Sox on April 27. The 26-year-old had successful surgery in the first week of May, so the road to recovery has begun. Mondesi is rehabbing in Kansas City and was transferred to the 60-day injured list on May 20. -- Anne Rogers (Last updated: May 20)