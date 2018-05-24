2020 regular-season schedules revealed

MLB has released the 2020 regular-season schedule. There are a lot of dates you’ll want to circle on your calendars -- starting with Opening Day on March 26, when all 30 teams play. The 2020 season will have it all: rare Interleague matchups, the annual renewal of rivalries, superstars squaring

MLB has released the 2020 regular-season schedule. There are a lot of dates you’ll want to circle on your calendars -- starting with Opening Day on March 26, when all 30 teams play.

The 2020 season will have it all: rare Interleague matchups, the annual renewal of rivalries, superstars squaring off, games played abroad, special events like the Little League Classic and Field of Dreams game and more.

Here are the highlights for every team, plus its full season schedule.

AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST

BLUE JAYS

Opening Day: vs. Red Sox -- Thursday, March 26

Notable early series: Toronto native Joey Votto and the Reds visit Rogers Centre for the Blue Jays’ second home series of 2019, from March 30 to April 1.

Fact to know: The Blue Jays will welcome the Cubs and Cardinals to town in back-to-back series from Aug. 14-19. COMPLETE SCHEDULE

ORIOLES

Opening Day: vs. Yankees -- Thursday, March 26

Notable early series: The Cubs make just their third trip to Camden Yards for a two-game series from April 14-15.

Fact to know: The Orioles are the hosts for the fourth Little League Classic on Sunday, Aug. 23 against the Red Sox at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa. (where the Little League World Series is held). It will be the first time the O's play in the game. COMPLETE SCHEDULE

RAYS

Opening Day: vs. Pirates -- Thursday, March 26

Notable early series: The Pirates make their first trip to Tropicana Field since 2014 when they begin the season against the Rays in St. Petersburg with three games from March 26-29.

Fact to know: The Rays get seven home games against the division-rival Yankees within the season’s first two months. The first series will be the second of the season for Tampa Bay, from March 30 to April 1, and the second against New York is from May 11-14. COMPLETE SCHEDULE

RED SOX

Opening Day: at Blue Jays -- Thursday, March 26

Home opener: vs. White Sox -- Thursday, April 2

Notable early series: Red Sox fans get their first chance to see rookie phenom Bo Bichette when the Blue Jays come to Fenway Park from April 21-23.

Fact to know: The Cardinals make a rare visit to Fenway Park from June 26-28. It’ll be only the second trip to Boston for St. Louis during the regular season since 2008. The Cards and Red Sox also met in the 2013 World Series. COMPLETE SCHEDULE

YANKEES

Opening Day: at Orioles -- Thursday, March 26

Home opener: vs. Blue Jays -- Thursday, April 2

Notable early series: The Red Sox make their first trip to Yankee Stadium to renew the age-old rivalry from May 8-10.

Fact to know: Two of the game’s most iconic franchises will meet in the Bronx from June 26-28, as the Yankees host the Cubs for the first time since 2014. COMPLETE SCHEDULE

AL CENTRAL

INDIANS

Opening Day: vs. Tigers -- Thursday, March 26

Notable early series: The Reds visit Progressive Field from May 19-20 to renew the Ohio Cup series, which the Indians have either won or tied every season since 2014.

Fact to know: The Tribe will be tested come June 29, when Cleveland opens a seven-game homestand to close out the first half of the season against the Astros (June 29-July 2) and Twins (July 3-5). COMPLETE SCHEDULE

ROYALS

Opening Day: at White Sox -- Thursday, March 26

Home opener: vs. Mariners -- Thursday, April 2

Notable early series: For only the second time in 15 years, and the first since 2014, the Dodgers will pay a visit to Kauffman Stadium from May 15-17.

Fact to know: From July 24-26, the Padres will be at Kauffman Stadium -- the return of Eric Hosmer, who led the Royals to their 2015 World Series championship, for the first time as a visiting player. COMPLETE SCHEDULE

TIGERS

Opening Day: at Indians -- Thursday, March 26

Home opener: vs. Royals -- Monday, March 30

Notable early series: The Tigers will host the Rockies in a rare Interleague matchup from May 4-6. It’ll be the first time Colorado has visited Comerica Park in six years, the second time star third baseman Nolan Arenado will have visited, and a first visit for star shortstop Trevor Story.

Fact to know: The Tigers will have their work cut out for them on a nine-game homestand from May 4-14, when they will face the Rockies, followed by division rivals in back-to-back series -- the Indians and Twins, both AL Central title contenders in 2019. COMPLETE SCHEDULE

TWINS

Opening Day: at A's -- Thursday, March 26

Home opener: vs. A's -- Thursday, April 2

Notable early series: The Twins and Indians might go down to the wire for the AL Central title in 2018, and they’ll meet at Target Field for their first showdown of 2020 from April 6-8.

Fact to know: The Twins will see a pair of superstars from the National League in 2020, with Christian Yelich and the Brewers visiting Target Field from June 16-17, and Cody Bellinger’s Dodgers coming in from July 28-29. COMPLETE SCHEDULE

WHITE SOX

Opening Day: vs. Royals -- Thursday, March 26

Notable early series: For the first time in more than a decade, the Rockies will pay a visit to the South Side of Chicago from May 19-20.

Fact to know: The White Sox will host three big series later in the season, facing the Cubs from July 7-8, the Yankees in the "MLB at Field of Dreams" game on Thursday, Aug. 13, and the Dodgers from Sept. 8-10. The Field of Dreams game will make history as the first MLB game played in Iowa. COMPLETE SCHEDULE

AL WEST

ANGELS

Opening Day: at Astros -- Thursday, March 26

Home opener: vs. Astros -- Friday, April 3

Notable early series: Want a chance to see the Nationals’ starting rotation, which features three of the game’s best hurlers in Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin, face Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani? That chance comes from May 11-13.

Fact to know: This should be cool -- the Angels close out the first half by hosting the Dodgers in their annual SoCal battle … right before the AL and NL square off in the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. It will be the first time two Interleague rivals face off in the same market as the All-Star Game to lead into the Midsummer Classic. COMPLETE SCHEDULE

ASTROS

Opening Day: vs. Angels -- Thursday, March 26

Notable early series: The Mets come to Houston for only the second time since the Astros moved to the American League back in 2013. New York will visit Minute Maid Park for Houston’s second home series of the season, from April 7-8.

Fact to know: The Astros will see a lot of Mike Trout and the Angels in March and April, playing Los Angeles seven times at Minute Maid Park from Opening Day through April 19. COMPLETE SCHEDULE

ATHLETICS

Opening Day: vs. Twins -- Thursday, March 26

Notable early series: The Yankees make an early visit to the Coliseum in 2020, as the Bronx Bombers will be in town from April 10-12.

Fact to know: The Athletics’ first two homestands are about as daunting as they come, with the Twins and Astros in for the first one (March 26-April 1), and the Yankees and Red Sox in for the second one, which closes out against the Mariners (April 10-19). COMPLETE SCHEDULE

MARINERS

Opening Day: vs. Rangers -- Thursday, March 26

Notable early series: It’ll be a rare occasion when the Nationals visit T-Mobile Park from April 13-14. It will be the first visit by the Washington, D.C., club to the state of Washington since 2014, and second since '08.

Fact to know: The Mariners will begin a tough homestand in late May, when the Braves come in for an Interleague series from May 29-31 and will be followed by the Yankees from June 1-3. COMPLETE SCHEDULE

RANGERS

Opening Day: at Mariners -- Thursday, March 26

Home opener: vs. Angels -- Tuesday, March 31

Notable early series: The Rangers' home opener series will be the first games played at their new stadium, Globe Life Field -- and they come against none other than Mike Trout and the Angels from March 31 to April 2.

Fact to know: The Rangers face a challenging homestand from April 10-15, when two AL powerhouses, the Astros and Yankees, come to Texas’ new home ballpark in back-to-back series. COMPLETE SCHEDULE

NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST

BRAVES

Opening Day: at D-backs -- Thursday, March 26

Home opener: vs. Marlins -- Friday, April 3

Notable early series: The Braves don’t host another division series until the longtime rival Mets come to SunTrust Park for three games from April 22-24.

Fact to know: You'll have a hard time finding a more daunting nine-game homestand than this one: Phillies (June 5-7), Nationals (June 9-11) and Dodgers (June 12-14). COMPLETE SCHEDULE

MARLINS

Opening Day: vs. Phillies -- Thursday, March 26

Notable early series: Trout comes to town for a rare series in Miami -- he's played there only once in his career, in 2017 -- when the Marlins play two Interleague games against the Angels from April 14-15.

Fact to know: The Marlins are the home team against the Mets from April 28-30 … at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico. That should be a fun series. COMPLETE SCHEDULE

METS

Opening Day: vs. Nationals -- Thursday, March 26

Notable early series: Right out of the gate, the Mets open their season at home against two big division rivals, playing three games each at Citi Field against the Nationals (March 26-29) and Phillies (March 30-April 1).

Fact to know: One of the Mets' toughest challenges could come at the end of May, when they play a homestand against the juggernaut Dodgers (May 29-31) and Astros (June 2-3). COMPLETE SCHEDULE

NATIONALS

Opening Day: at Mets -- Thursday, March 26

Home opener: vs. Mets -- Thursday, April 2

Notable early series: The Nationals' second homestand of the season will put them through a gauntlet -- they host the Cubs for four games from April 16-19, then the Dodgers for three from April 21-23.

Fact to know: If you thought that Cubs-Dodgers stretch would be stiff competition, how about the one that takes the Nats into the All-Star break? In a nine-game homestand that starts on Fourth of July weekend in the nation's capital, the Astros (July 3-5), Cardinals (July 7-9) and Phillies (July 10-12) all come to Washington. COMPLETE SCHEDULE

PHILLIES

Opening Day: at Marlins -- Thursday, March 26

Home opener: vs. Brewers -- Thursday, April 2

Notable early series: Phillies fans can get their first look at phenoms Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette when the Blue Jays come to Citizens Bank Park for two games from April 6-7.

Fact to know: Don't miss this homestand -- the Phillies open the second half of 2020 with 10 games against Mike Trout and the Angels (July 17-19), the division-rival Nationals (July 20-23) and Mets (July 24-26). It will be the fourth time Bryce Harper and Trout oppose each other. COMPLETE SCHEDULE

NL CENTRAL

BREWERS

Opening Day: vs. Cubs -- Thursday, March 26

Notable early series: The Brew Crew welcomes Pete Alonso and the Mets, followed by Bryce Harper and the Phillies, for back-to-back four-game series from April 9-16 -- eight games in eight days.

Fact to know: Did you enjoy the seven-game Brewers-Dodgers NLCS last October and the Yeli vs. Belli slug-off this April? Well, the Dodgers return to Milwaukee next September for four big games (Sept. 4-7). COMPLETE SCHEDULE

CARDINALS

Opening Day: at Reds -- Thursday, March 26

Home opener: vs. Orioles -- Thursday, April 2

Notable early series: After the Cards' first home series against Baltimore, their old playoff rivals the Dodgers come to town for four games at Busch Stadium from April 6-9.

Fact to know: The Cardinals don't host the rival Cubs for the first time until June 13-14 … at London Stadium in the U.K., for the 2020 London Series. But they'll play two big four-game series in St. Louis after that -- the first to close a 10-game homestand coming out of the All-Star break (July 23-26), and the second in the middle of the season's stretch run (Sept. 10-13). COMPLETE SCHEDULE

CUBS

Opening Day: at Brewers -- Thursday, March 26

Home opener: vs. Pirates -- Monday, March 30

Notable early series: The Cubs don't go to St. Louis until June, but the Cardinals come to Wrigley Field for an early-season weekend series from April 10-12.

Fact to know: When the Cubs play the Red Sox, it's a historic ballpark no matter who's hosting. But Boston hasn't been to Wrigley since 2012, while the Cubs have gone to Fenway twice since then. The Red Sox return in 2020 for three games in Chicago from June 19-21. COMPLETE SCHEDULE

PIRATES

Opening Day: at Rays -- Thursday, March 26

Home opener: vs. Reds -- Thursday, April 2

Notable early series: Pittsburgh's second homestand of the season is a big one, and it's capped off by three games against the powerhouse Dodgers from April 24-26.

Fact to know: Pirates fans can catch the Yankees in person for a rare Interleague series from June 16-17 -- the Bronx Bombers have played in Pittsburgh only twice -- then see young Vlad Jr. for the first time when the Blue Jays follow the Yankees into PNC Park from June 19-21. COMPLETE SCHEDULE

REDS

Opening Day: vs. Cardinals -- Thursday, March 26

Notable early series: Four home games against Bryce Harper and the Phillies from April 9-12 (right after Christian Yelich and the Brewers leave) will be a nice early-season showdown. And Harper is always on fire in April.

Fact to know: The Reds and Indians had already completed their Ohio home-and-home for 2019 when they swung the Trade Deadline blockbuster that brought Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati. So you might want to be at Great American Ball Park on July 7-8 when Cincinnati hosts the Tribe in 2020 … or even at Progressive Field on May 19-20, when the Reds go to Cleveland. COMPLETE SCHEDULE

NL WEST

D-BACKS

Opening Day: vs. Braves -- Thursday, March 26

Notable early series: The Cubs -- who have a big Arizona fan base as a result of holding Spring Training there for decades -- arrive for four games at Chase Field from April 30 through May 3.

Fact to know: The D-backs do not play the rival Dodgers until June, but then face them seven times in 10 days (June 15-18 in L.A., June 22-24 at home). COMPLETE SCHEDULE

DODGERS

Opening Day: vs. Giants -- Thursday, March 26

Notable early series: If the season-opening series against the rival Giants at Dodger Stadium isn't enough, how about the one on their next homestand against the Cardinals from April 14-16? Jackie Robinson Day is April 15.

Fact to know: The Dodgers' seven-game homestand coming out of the All-Star break could be a big one. It starts with four games against the Giants -- including the only MLB game played on the Thursday right after the Midsummer Classic -- and finishes with three against the Brewers. Another round of Yeli vs. Belli at Chavez Ravine? Yes, please. COMPLETE SCHEDULE

GIANTS

Opening Day: at Dodgers -- Thursday, March 26

Home opener: vs. Dodgers -- Friday, April 3

Notable early series: Both the Giants' season-opening series and their first series at Oracle Park are against their arch rivals. Any set against the Dodgers is a big one.

Fact to know: The Giants' home games against their fellow Bay Area occupants, the A's, come in their final homestand before the All-Star break (July 7-8). The Oakland half of the season series is a month earlier, June 6-7. COMPLETE SCHEDULE

PADRES

Opening Day: vs. Rockies -- Thursday, March 26

Notable early series: An early test against a non-division heavyweight comes when the Braves visit Petco Park for three games from March 30-April 1.

Fact to know: The Padres close out the regular season with a homestand against two big-hitting opponents -- three games against the Twins from Sept. 22-24, then three against the Dodgers from Sept. 25-27. COMPLETE SCHEDULE

ROCKIES

Opening Day: at Padres -- Thursday, March 26

Home opener: vs. Padres -- Friday, April 3

Notable early series: The Cardinals, who have beaten the Rockies in every season series since 2010, come to Colorado for three games from April 17-19.

Fact to know: The Rockies get to play 15 of their final 20 regular-season games at Coors Field, which could be huge if they're chasing a playoff spot. That's five home series in September, against the Indians, Cubs, Padres, Dodgers and D-backs. COMPLETE SCHEDULE