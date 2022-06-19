Getting back to .500 is GM Schmidt's immediate goal

The homers returned, with three apiece Friday night and Saturday night against the Padres, then two more to complete Sunday's sweep in an 8-3 win at Coors Field. The Rockies let three close home games against the Guardians slip away earlier in the week, but on either side of that series, Colorado went 7-3 against division opponents San Francisco and San Diego. And Bryant is looking at next weekend’s series at Minnesota for his return.