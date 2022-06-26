A closer look at what's gone wrong for Rox

2. Road woes for Senzatela

Senzatela’s action on his breaking pitches was keen, but he missed on big pitches and yielded four earned runs on eight hits in five innings. For all the reputation of the difficulty of pitching in his home park, he is 3-1 with a 3.52 ERA in eight starts at Coors Field and 0-3 with a 6.87 ERA in four road starts this season. It’s something that has to change for Senzatela, who is in the first year of a five-year, $50.5 million contract.