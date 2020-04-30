Tigers announce credit, refund policies

DETROIT -- The Tigers have stepped up for their hourly workers, full-time employees and Minor League players in the weeks since the Major League season was put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic. They’re now trying to do the same for their ticket holders. With the start of the season

DETROIT -- The Tigers have stepped up for their hourly workers, full-time employees and Minor League players in the weeks since the Major League season was put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic. They’re now trying to do the same for their ticket holders.

With the start of the season postponed and no certainty yet on when and how the season might take shape, the Tigers sent a letter to fans who bought tickets through the club, offering options for postponed home games in April and May:

Refund

All fans holding tickets for postponed April and May games have the opportunity to receive a refund.

Bonus

Fans who decide to leave funds on their account will be rewarded with a 30 percent bonus credit as a thank you for continued support. The bonus is believed to be among the most generous in the Majors.

The balance, as well as the bonus, can be applied not only to future games, additional tickets and suite products, but also unique ballpark experiences on the field and behind the scenes. Available options include:

• Throwing a ceremonial first pitch

• Delivering the lineup card for a game

• Honorary grounds crew member for a game

• Watch postgame fireworks from the dugout

• Batting cage experience

• Pressbox and broadcast experiences

The options give ticket holders the chance for something extra whenever fans can gather at Comerica Park again.

Gift the Game

Season-ticket holders who opt to leave funds on their account can also take part in a community goodwill program called Gift the Game. The Tigers will donate 25 tickets in the ticket holder’s name to celebrate and honor those impacted by the pandemic, including first responders, frontline health care employees and essential workers, as well as Detroit nonprofit groups that support area youth. The ticket holder can choose the heroes that receive the gift, with the Tigers working with community organizations to distribute the tickets.

