The tastiest alternate identity in every farm system

Blue Jays: Manchester Chicken Tenders (Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats)

Did you know? The Puritan Backroom, a diner in Manchester, N.H., is the birthplace of the chicken tender. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats made their Manchester Chicken Tenders debut in in 2022, following a fan vote to determine which flavor of chicken tender should be depicted on the uniforms. “Classic” was the winner, beating out Buffalo and Coconut.