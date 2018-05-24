FAQ's

Packages will be mailed via FedEx beginning on Monday, July 30. All donors should receive their items within 4-5 weeks after the Telethon.

Of course! Donations can be made 24 hours a day at reds.com/community.

I don't want an MVP Package. Can I still donate?

What size should I select for my jersey?

How do I receive my tickets to the Reds game?

Tickets for the Reds game you selected will be included in a ticket envelope in the package. If multiple packages are purchased with the same game selected, your seats will be placed together.

Will the packages sell-out?

Quantities are extremely limited for the Telethon and packages will sell quickly. Once they are sold-out, the website will close.

When will my credit card be charged?

Donations made online will be processed immediately. Donations made via the hotline will be processed the following day.

What are the chances of receiving the player's autograph I requested?

Premium MVP packages will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The earlier you order, the better!

What kind of payments do you accept?

Donations can be made at reds.com/telethon during the entire event or can be phoned into (513)765-7700. Credit cards are the only accepted payment for both mediums. If you would like to mail a check for your donation, please send to the address below. Please note: if packages are sold-out by the time we receive your check, we will call you to discuss options.

Reds Community Fund Telethon

Attn: Sara Ingram

100 Joe Nuxhall Way

Cincinnati, OH 45202-4109

One of my items was broken, what should I do?

Please contact Sara Ingram at singram@reds.com if any of your items are missing or broken.

Is my donation tax deductible?

All donors will receive a letter in their package that includes information on tax deductibility.

Can I swap items offered?

At this time, customization of orders cannot be honored. Additional items may be sold individually upon completion of the event. To check availability, please e-mail singram@reds.com (based upon availability on a first-come, first-served basis).

Can I purchase individual items?

Additional items may be sold individually upon completion of the event. To check availability, please e-mail singram@reds.com (based upon availability on a first-come, first-served basis).

Who is the charity or beneficiary?

All proceeds benefit the Reds Community Fund. The RCF is the official non-profit organization of the Cincinnati Reds. Since its inception in 2001, the Community Fund has been dedicated to improving the lives of youth through its baseball and softball-themed outreach efforts. Find out more at reds.com/community.

What if I have additional questions?