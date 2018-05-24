The Reds Community Fund is proud to partner with FOX Sports Ohio to host the sixth annual Reds Community Fund Telethon presented by Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine at Great American Ball Park on Monday, July 23 when the Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals at 7:10 p.m. The telecast will begin at 6 p.m. Please join us to raise money for the baseball and softball-themed outreach programs of the Reds Community Fund.
Fans are encouraged to make a donation of $100 or more to the Reds Community Fund during the Telethon. In return they will receive an MVP package containing exclusive Reds merchandise, complimentary tickets, and much more. Returning in 2018, the Reds Community Fund will offer Premium MVP packages that will contain an autographed, authenticated baseball from select Reds players (fulfilled on a first come, first served basis; while supplies last).