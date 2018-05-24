 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
Reds Community Fund Telethon

The Reds Community Fund is proud to partner with FOX Sports Ohio to host the sixth annual Reds Community Fund Telethon presented by Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine at Great American Ball Park on Monday, July 23 when the Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals at 7:10 p.m. The telecast will begin at 6 p.m. Please join us to raise money for the baseball and softball-themed outreach programs of the Reds Community Fund.

Fans are encouraged to make a donation of $100 or more to the Reds Community Fund during the Telethon. In return they will receive an MVP package containing exclusive Reds merchandise, complimentary tickets, and much more. Returning in 2018, the Reds Community Fund will offer Premium MVP packages that will contain an autographed, authenticated baseball from select Reds players (fulfilled on a first come, first served basis; while supplies last).

MVP Packages

Every MVP package will include;

  • Ted Kluszewski replica vest jersey
  • Tucker Barnhart Gold Glove replica trophy
  • Talking Marty Brennaman Alarm Clock
  • Reds tickets Seating in View Level; date restrictions apply
  • Premium MVP package: receive an autographed baseball from one of your favorite Reds players!

Orders can be placed online or over the phone on Monday, July 23. Phone lines will be open at 5:40 p.m. Phone orders please call (513) 765-7700.

NEW IN 2018: A limited number of Grand Slam MVP Packages are available that include a chance to watch a Reds game in a suite with former Reds All-Star Pitcher Bronson Arroyo! Only 35 spots are available for this special opportunity. Grand Slam MVP Packages will be available starting Monday afternoon.

Matching Gift Program

Did you know that your gift could be matched dollar for dollar by your employer? Some companies will even match gifts made by retirees or spouses! If your company has a gift matching program, here are the ways you can make your donation go further for the Reds Community Fund:

  • If your company uses an online gift matching platform, submit a matching gift request through your company's portal. After this is initiated, they will forward the form to the Reds Community Fund for confirmation. The Community Fund will verify receipt of your matching gift and send along to your company for completion and disbursement.
  • Obtain the appropriate gift matching form from your human resources department. Complete the form and return to the Reds Community Fund via e-mail, fax or mail. The Community Fund will verify receipt of your matching gift and send along to your company for completion and disbursement.
    • E-mail: singram@reds.com
    • Fax: (513)765-7153
    • Mail: Reds Community Fund
      Attn: Sara Ingram
      100 Joe Nuxhall Way
      Cincinnati, OH 45202-4109
Please note: employers will only match the tax-deductible portion of your gift. Which means, the total amount of your donation minus the fair-market value of any 'gifts' you received.

FAQ's

I don't want an MVP Package. Can I still donate?

Of course! Donations can be made 24 hours a day at reds.com/community.

When will I receive my package?

Packages will be mailed via FedEx beginning on Monday, July 30. All donors should receive their items within 4-5 weeks after the Telethon.

What size should I select for my jersey?

See size chart here.

How do I receive my tickets to the Reds game?

Tickets for the Reds game you selected will be included in a ticket envelope in the package. If multiple packages are purchased with the same game selected, your seats will be placed together.

Will the packages sell-out?

Quantities are extremely limited for the Telethon and packages will sell quickly. Once they are sold-out, the website will close.

When will my credit card be charged?

Donations made online will be processed immediately. Donations made via the hotline will be processed the following day.

What are the chances of receiving the player's autograph I requested?

Premium MVP packages will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The earlier you order, the better!

What kind of payments do you accept?

Donations can be made at reds.com/telethon during the entire event or can be phoned into (513)765-7700. Credit cards are the only accepted payment for both mediums. If you would like to mail a check for your donation, please send to the address below. Please note: if packages are sold-out by the time we receive your check, we will call you to discuss options.

 

  • Reds Community Fund Telethon
    Attn: Sara Ingram
    100 Joe Nuxhall Way
    Cincinnati, OH 45202-4109

One of my items was broken, what should I do?

Please contact Sara Ingram at singram@reds.com if any of your items are missing or broken.

Is my donation tax deductible?

All donors will receive a letter in their package that includes information on tax deductibility.

Can I swap items offered?

At this time, customization of orders cannot be honored. Additional items may be sold individually upon completion of the event. To check availability, please e-mail singram@reds.com (based upon availability on a first-come, first-served basis).

Can I purchase individual items?

Additional items may be sold individually upon completion of the event. To check availability, please e-mail singram@reds.com (based upon availability on a first-come, first-served basis).

Who is the charity or beneficiary?

All proceeds benefit the Reds Community Fund. The RCF is the official non-profit organization of the Cincinnati Reds. Since its inception in 2001, the Community Fund has been dedicated to improving the lives of youth through its baseball and softball-themed outreach efforts. Find out more at reds.com/community.

What if I have additional questions?

For more information about the Reds Community Fund Telethon, please contact us at singram@reds.com.

