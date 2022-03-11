2022 Schedule Update
MLB and MLBPA have reached a new collective bargaining agreement.
• MLB Opening Day will be on April 7.
• The Spring Training schedule will be updated in a future announcement; the current schedule will be revised.
• Regular season games originally scheduled for March 31 through April 6 will be rescheduled soon.
*if necessary
